Neil Humphreys: Only thing worse than the Grealish assault was the applause that followed

If it takes a village to raise a child, then it takes an echo chamber to raise a moron.

There were three morons on show over the weekend.

A plump bloke in a flat cap punched Aston Villa's Jack Grealish. A gormless Gooner in a hoodie shoved Manchester United's Chris Smalling. And a Hibernian hooligan confronted Rangers skipper James Tavernier.

In 20 years of writing columns about the Beautiful Game, I'd never seen a fan punch a professional footballer before.

By the time the weekend was done, however, the morons were like little pigs and Goldilocks' bears.

They came in threes. Three morons. Three incidents of violence and intimidation and three examples why professional football is indirectly paying for the sins of social media (along with a few of its own).

Once is appalling. Twice is a terrible coincidence. But three times is a pattern, a clear suggestion that feisty banter between old rivals is tiptoeing towards a darker place - that cesspool of intolerance online.

The platforms of social media have one obvious thing in common with stadium terraces. Tribalism. They are places for echo chambers to scream at each other, day and night, constantly raging, but never listening.

Loyalty is defined by one's unswerving commitment to the cause, any cause, whether it's Brexit, Donald Trump, Arsenal, Hibernian or Birmingham City.

Rational behaviour is less important than who shouts the loudest or goes the furthest to prove one's loyalty.

Don't think. Just tweet. Don't reason. Just run, towards Grealish, towards Smalling, towards Tavernier, towards approval from other tribal zealots.

That's what Paul Mitchell was really doing when he waddled onto the St Andrew's pitch to attack Grealish, seeking "likes" and validation from his Birmingham tribe.

A PROUD MAN

That's why he blew kisses to the crowd. He was a proud man. He had made the most noise within his particular echo chamber.

And he got the response he was looking for. Birmingham supporters cheered his violence. Within seconds, they were doing likewise on social media. The tribes drew their lines in the sand.

On one side, Mitchell was a Birmingham hero. Grealish deserved it. A couple of trolls went even further, suggesting Mitchell should have killed Grealish, then the footballer could have joined his late brother (a tragic cot-death victim when Grealish was four years old).

Photos were posted of Grealish's late brother's gravestone, on the day that Grealish was punched in the head, challenging our faith in humanity.

On the other side, there were calls for life bans, closed stadiums, record fines and points deductions, with fingers pointed at Birmingham's history of anti-social behaviour.

Apart from their infamous hooligan firm, the Blues also have form for attacking players. In 2002, a Birmingham fan slapped Villa goalkeeper Peter Enckelman.

Birmingham's local pubs were criticised for opening their doors early, despite the police's insistence on a lunchtime kick-off because grown men can't be trusted to drink in moderation before volatile derbies.

And there were the usual allegations that stewards were too slow to react, which was like blaming the relief teacher for not stopping that dim-witted kid from dropping his shorts and peeing in the sandpit.

Thanks to the mean-spirited business models of obscenely rich football clubs, stadium stewards are often struggling to earn a minimum wage.

Last year, a Daily Telegraph investigation revealed that only four clubs in the English Premier League paid the real Living Wage to low-paid workers (around $17 an hour in London). Would you be fully committed to stopping a violent lunatic for $17?

Match-day security can always be improved to address the symptoms.

But the sinister behaviour of invisible trolls, hiding behind their keyboards, screaming into their echo chambers and goading others to act, is the underlying social problem that football alone may not solve.

Modern, online tribalism has merged with traditional, terrace tribalism to create a permanent state of hate and heightened tension. Death threats are an occupational hazard for footballers (Raheem Sterling gets racial abuse just for buying a car).

Players and managers – and their families – are trolled as a matter of routine. Resentment builds. Intolerance foments and occasionally spills over.

After enduring unspeakable abuse online, Brendan Rodgers' Scottish home was burgled just days after he left Celtic for Leicester City. The targeted burglary was not a coincidence, any more than three attacks in one weekend was a coincidence.

Angry trolls are stepping into the real world (and being praised for their violence, within their echo chambers).

The only thing worse than the Grealish assault was the applause that followed.

His attack was depressing not because it was the first of its kind, but because it's highly unlikely that it'll be the last.