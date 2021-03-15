Neil Humphreys: Polished Stones outshines Maguire

Man City defender John Stones is expected to return to the England fold, alongside Harry Maguire, after a return to form this season.

Picture the archetypal English centre-back. He's going to be a teak-tough bruiser with a forehead the size of the Causeway and thighs like oil drums.

He's going to look a lot like Harry Maguire.

Now go for his continental cousin, full of cerebral flair and Cruyff turns. He's elegant, refined and strokes a football like he's on a first date with it.

He's going to look Spanish or Brazilian when he should look like John Stones.

The Manchester City defender is being tipped as worthy of an England recall and a place alongside Maguire at Euro 2020, which is like suggesting Roger Federer is worthy of a doubles pairing with Thor because they both swing things.

Not that Maguire's qualities should be denigrated. On the contrary, he's rugged, physical and isn't above a little slapstick comedy, a bit like Thor.

But the recent, gushing coverage over Stones' renaissance inadvertently patronises him. Like a schoolboy getting his hair ruffled, he'll get a Euro 2020 gold sticker if he maintains his good behaviour.

Stones accepts the plaudits with characteristic humility, when he's clearly the most talented kid in class and always has been.

His return to form is not so much a coronation as it is a confirmation of his prodigious talent. Before his loss of confidence, Stones was sandwiched between ex-England centre-backs Rio Ferdinand and Bobby Moore, in terms of his comfort level on the ball. He was most unusual for an Englishman.

For years, a certain mistrust hovered around such English-born centre-backs and their insistence on acting as auxiliary playmakers. Like avocado eaters and electric car drivers, they were far too sophisticated for their own good.

They were, in short, flaky.

CRISIS OF CONFIDENCE

When Stones succumbed to that crisis of confidence last season, there was almost a sense of "I told you so" among his sternest critics.

His high-risk approach was often considered too dangerous in the frenetic English Premier League, as opposed to those who found Row Z rather than a teammate's chest.

But in all honesty, wasn't Stones' undeniable decline something to lament rather than chastise? Does every Three Lions centre-back have to look, play and foul like Maguire?

If we watch football for its footballers, then Stones operates in a different league to Maguire.

Both have their roles and functions, which were recognised when they were paired together in England's run to the 2018 World Cup semi-final.

But only Stones gets into a Pep Guardiola line-up.

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen recently claimed that Stones was almost too good to be a defender, which only underlined those exasperating cliches associated with English centre-backs.

Stones isn't too good to be a Guardiola defender. Like Ruben Dias, he's versatile across a back three or in a back four. He's comfortable directing play as a quarterback while carrying the ball forward. He reads, anticipates and maintains City's ridiculous possession stats.

If anything, the description is incorrectly framed. Stones is good enough to be a Guardiola footballer, the highest compliment to bestow upon anyone right now.

And such an accolade is a cause for celebration, surely. In a season that has often felt like a financial obligation that appeased advertisers rather than a football spectacle that elevated heart rates, Stones has shone so brightly.

Like the aforementioned Federer, there's always something transcendent about an artist in peak artistry.

Before anyone baulks at the comparison, Stones shares the elegance, if not the unparalleled pedigree. He may not even be among the best defenders of his generation, but he's certainly among the most elegant.

He brings so much style to his game, which is always worth watching.

Now he's also bringing the substance, the 26-year-old is closing in on the complete package. His neat finish in City's 3-0 win over Fulham was his fourth goal of the season in the EPL.

City's worst defensive performances were arguably against Leicester City (2-5) and Tottenham Hotspur (0-2), and Stones didn't feature in either.

His defending has been close to flawless, transforming both himself and his club's fortunes and quietly making him a contender for Player of the Season honours.

With Euro 2020 approaching, England manager Gareth Southgate must be grateful for the impeccably timed return of Stones.

Maguire will be the safe choice for the Three Lions, but Stones will be the superior footballer.