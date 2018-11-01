Neil Humphreys: Real coaching problem at United

The men in the dugouts at Old Trafford and Santiago Bernabeu, Jose Mourinho (left) and Santiago Solari (right) respectively, are not the managers Manchester United and Real Madrid want.

Real Madrid and Manchester United have something in common. They bow to the cult of celebrity.

The best man for the job seems less relevant than the most famous man for the job.

Their coaching recruitment strategy looks borrowed from a Marvel movie.

Assemble established superstars. Hope for the best. If they bomb, then get rid of them. Move on to the next box office draw.

But what works at Marvel clearly isn't working in Manchester or Madrid. The clubs' fickle approach to hiring and firing VIPs has created similar problems.

United hired a brand name, despite serious reservations at boardroom level, and are now stuck with him.

They can't replace him.

Real fired their latest brand name because five defeats in seven games is simply unacceptable for reigning European champions.

And now they're struggling to replace him.

Both clubs operate in an environment of hyperbolic superlatives, where every prospective employee must come with a "super" prefix attached. Only super coaches are wanted, forever limiting their options.

Like Clark Kent in an old phone booth, if the manager doesn't boast an "S" beneath his tailored suit, he hasn't got a chance.

United and Mourinho were not a perfect union, but just the convenient coming together of two leading brands at the right time.

At a singles night for football powerhouses, they were the only ones left who hadn't hooked up.

Clearly, the relationship has no long-term future. United are eighth in the table and still in search of a discernible pattern of play after three years of Mourinho.

But United in 2016 were a mirror image of Los Blancos now, a franchise in search of an available name with above-the-title billing.

And like United in 2016, Real have the desperate whiff of a rotting empire. Prospective coaches can smell it.

According to reports, Germany's Joachim Loew and Juventus' Massimiliano Allegri are not interested. Antonio Conte's authoritarianism got him the sack at Chelsea and would be even less palatable with Sergio Ramos and Co, which only really leaves Mauricio Pochettino.

BRANDED COACH

The Tottenham Hotspur manager is the obvious choice, perhaps the only choice, and therein lies Real's dilemma. Their insistence on a branded coach restricts their options and plays into Spurs' hands.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy squeezes cash from desperate clubs for fun. He can demand the earth because he knows Real insist on an otherworldly manager.

He also knows that Pochettino may hesitate to take over a fallen kingdom missing a pair of kings. Zinedine Zidane won three Champions League trophies in consecutive seasons with a bronzed colossus up front. Both are gone.

Indeed, Cristiano Ronaldo, Allegri and Juve are the current embodiment of elite football's obsession with the cult of celebrity.

Three global brands united under one roof, still delivering, still worthy of their lofty reputations. Like a winning threesome on Tinder, they are the perfect match. They just fit.

But Julen Lopetegui, a deteriorating squad and Real didn't, which leaves the club playing a handicapped dating game.

What they have, they don't want. What they want, they can't have.

Interim coach Santiago Solari may be a former player, but he's never going to be a serious candidate at Real, for precisely the same reason that Zidane has been tipped to take over at United.

Solari isn't big box office. But Zidane is a pop culture luminary automatically worthy of the Theatre of Dreams, even though he doesn't speak English and has never displayed an interest in playing or coaching in the English Premier League.

More importantly, Zidane has no experience of remaking a dynasty from scratch, but that's a trivial concern for many. He's a legend. That's all that matters.

The "super coach only" hiring policy is not only restrictive and unimaginative, there's no guarantee of success either.

Neither Louis van Gaal nor Mourinho took United back to the summit of Sir Alex Ferguson, whereas Maurizio Sarri, without a trophy to his name, is quietly turning Chelsea into contenders again.

At both United and Real, there's an apparent reluctance to take a chance on a less glittering name, regardless of whether he might have the relevant credentials or not.

Sean Dyche, Eddie Howe or even Leonardo Jardim, who had a fine win record at Monaco until the club's erratic transfer policy eventually destroyed him, are young coaches with a proven track record in rebuilding poor or broken squads.

They are experienced and obviously talented. But being a good manager is no longer good enough. Fame comes first.

If a young Ferguson went for the United job today, with the same achievements in Scottish football, he'd be lucky to get an interview.