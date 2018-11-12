Neil Humphreys: Reds winning bore war

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (in red) sees his effort saved by Fulham goalkeeper Sergio Rico, but was able to get the better of him in another encounter.

MRT breakdowns offer more entertainment than Liverpool provided at Anfield last night.

Trips to the dentist, traffic jams and long queues at hawker centres are all more interesting diversions than the 2-0 win over Fulham.

The Reds were lethargic, Anfield enjoyed fitful dozes and the contest drifted from competitive to comatose as the final whistle put everyone out of their misery.

And that's a good thing.

Juergen Klopp's harried campaigners are winning dull, jittery games that Liverpool sides have lost in the past.

Still undefeated after 12 English Premier League games, 23 goals scored and only five conceded are title-winning statistics in any other era except this maddening one. The oligarchs up the road are making the rules up as they go along.

All Liverpool can do is conform to the tried and tested. Tighten up at the back and take chances when they come, which they did at Anfield.

The Reds really are a different proposition now and perhaps a reality check is required.

Mohamed Salah isn't going to repeat his heroics of last season, even if he did score the opener and led the line against Fulham. Nor are the front three generally, but they may win more games.

Last season's gegenpressing fun and frolics created a slightly false narrative. They were a titillating distraction without ever seriously being title challengers.

That's changed now. Klopp opted for a more rigid 4-2-3-1, with a couple of holding midfielders and Liverpool churned out a workmanlike victory, the kind that allows them to cling to Manchester City's coat-tails.

That's the best we can hope for, a depressing but damning appraisal of the current state of play. Without ever playing particularly well, the Reds stayed in touch with the blue billionaires at the Etihad.

The New York Yankees pitcher Lefty Gomez famously said he'd rather be lucky than good. Klopp might sheepishly agree.

Liverpool's performance was strangely muted throughout, both on and off the pitch.

Perhaps the early kick-off and the Remembrance Sunday tributes added to the sombre occasion, but the Champions League hangover had not been entirely shaken off.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was hauled off at half-time during that abysmal 2-0 defeat at Red Star Belgrade and Ryan Sessegnon got behind him on two occasions and should have scored at least once.

Liverpool were lucky not to concede and even luckier to go ahead, in the same bizarre move.

Aleksandar Mitrovic knocked in a header in the 41st minute, which was chalked off for offside, a decision so marginal that several replays didn't end the contention.

As Fulham protested, Alexander-Arnold curled an inviting ball behind the defence towards Salah. The Egyptian had the freedom of Anfield to gallop away and place a strike away from Sergio Rico.

Only 13 seconds separated Mitrovic's disallowed header from Salah's goal. And between the two, the ball was moving when Alisson took the free-kick.

Lefty Gomez knew what he was talking about. Fulham had been good in the first half, but Liverpool had been lucky.

The Londoners, bottom of the table, had matched the Reds across the pitch. But a decision, measured in millimetres, had gone against them.

Still, there was nothing fortunate about Liverpool's killer second. As Fulham failed to clear their lines in the 54th minute, Andrew Robertson whipped a deep, booming cross towards Xherdan Shaqiri at the far post.

The unmarked Swiss maverick connected with the sweetest of cushioned volleys to put the fixture to bed.

And that was it. Liverpool showed no real enthusiasm in pressing opponents who were about to lose their seventh game in a row.

This season, victory is everything. Purists may lament the lack of spectacle at Anfield, but the Reds are refusing to fall away. That's progress of sorts and we can't have it both ways, it seems.

Last season, Liverpool dazzled, but won nothing. This time around, they are grinding out results and keeping pace with City.

The game might have been tedious, but the title race is still worth watching.