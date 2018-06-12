Neil Humphreys: Ronaldo deserves a golden send-off

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 15 of Portugal's 32 goals in 10 games during the qualifying campaign for this month's World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes little boys cry.

One particular video has gone viral this week, showing the Portuguese puppeteer at his messianic best.

As Ronaldo boards the team bus, a boy breaks through the security cordon. Ronaldo doesn't see the kid. Cue the waterworks.

Ronaldo is obviously informed, jumps off the bus, cuddles the weeping boy, poses for the obligatory selfie and disappears. The boy turns into Niagara Falls.

His tear-stained face, a fascinating mix of joy and shock, suggests he's just had a religious experience.

He didn't meet a footballer or even a sporting superstar. He met Cristiano Ronaldo, a man who belongs in his own category of hero worship. Even Lionel Messi doesn't quite reach the same level of holy reverence.

In the age of Instagram, Ronaldo straddles the cult of celebrity and the fantastical world of the PlayStation footballer like no other.

For Real Madrid, he scores like Alfredo Di Stefano. For Portugal, he leads like Eusebio. For everyone else, he does fame like the Kardashians.

At a World Cup struggling to sell itself, Ronaldo may find himself needed like never before. He probably can't win the trophy. But he can sell the tournament and end up with another golden ball of his own.

After a fifth Champions League triumph, a half-decent World Cup could be enough to bring home the Ballon d'Or, a critical honour for a man obsessed with winning that eternal battle with Messi.

The Ballon d'Or is all about the individual, a common theme in Ronaldo's recent work.

That viral video is fascinating because the boy's reactions transcend the usual hysteria associated with celebrity encounters.

He's dumbstruck, as if touched by healing hands. Ronaldo's mere presence is apparently enough to elevate those around him, to push them to greater heights.

The Euro 2016 final was all about Ronaldo, even though his actual contribution was negligible. On this occasion, he was the boy in tears, his childhood dream seemingly crushed by injury.

But Portugal won the final, with Ronaldo on the touchline, strapped up and barking orders, the messianic one leading the way again.

FOCAL POINT

Much of the subsequent coverage focused on a footballer who went off after 25 minutes. It's always about Ronaldo.

In the recent Champions League final, he was a peripheral figure for Real. Gareth Bale scored the decisive goals and stole the headlines.

Almost.

Within minutes of the final whistle, Ronaldo had hinted strongly that he was leaving Real. The focus shifted towards him once more.

In the end, it's always about Ronaldo and little will change in Russia.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos' obdurate approach to defending and his slavish devotion to 4-4-2 may leave Ronaldo isolated for long periods.

Like the Euro 2016 final and the recent Champions League final, the 33-year-old may get lost in the wilderness, waiting for a ball that rarely comes.

Santos' focus will be on his two lines of resistance, on old warriors like Pepe, Bruno Alves and Joao Moutinho, all in their 30s, all hoping that their ageing legs do not betray them.

For Santos, defence trumps all. He has 20 victories from 24 competitive matches and only one defeat. For Santos, it's not always about Ronaldo.

But it is.

For Portugal and the World Cup, it has to be about Ronaldo.

During the qualifying campaign, he scored 15 of his country's 32 goals and supplied a few more for Adrien Silva.

Portugal encapsulate the Thomas Edison quote. Their campaigners are 99 per cent perspiration and one per cent Ronaldo. His inspiration can be enough.

In the crucial opener against Spain, chances will be at a premium. If they fall to Ronaldo, Portugal could pinch a point and make a dash for the knockout stages.

Even then, the balletic beast represents more than a regular goal supply. The World Cup needs his compelling narrative.

He's a self-made giant, playing both Dr Frankenstein and Frankenstein's monster within one chiselled torso.

Messi was born with greater natural talent, but Ronaldo equalled the Argentinian's achievements through sheer force of will.

They both have five Ballon d'Or trophies. Ronaldo knows the World Cup is his best chance of winning a sixth.

He's three years older than Messi. This tournament feels like a curtain call and the golden ball of the Ballon d'Or would be an appropriate send-off.

He's not the Messiah, but he does make little boys cry tears of joy.

Ronaldo deserves to bow out with the tears of a crown.