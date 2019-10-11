Neil Humphreys: Rooney v Vardy – a Roo-dunnit with WAGatha Christie

Coleen Rooney: I have brought you all into the drawing room because I believe that one of you committed crimes against me. Excuse me, who are you?

Nicolas Otamendi: I'm a defender for Manchester City and Argentina, sort of. You said this was for anyone suspected of leaking.

Wayne Rooney: Not that kind of leaking. This is not for people who leak goals.

Coleen: Why are all those people getting up and leaving?

Wayne: That's Tottenham's back four.

Rebekah Vardy: So? Maybe they set up your silly online trap.

Wayne: They couldn't set up an offside trap.

Coleen: I set the trap, OK. My genius planted several fake stories, such as my house flooding and Wazza wearing a dead fox on his head.

Jamie Vardy: Isn't the last one true?

Wayne: No, it isn't! I pay a fortune for my hair to look like this.

Jamie Vardy: You should ask for your money back.

Coleen: Look, I don't appreciate these childish interruptions. This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it. It's … a hair weave.

Wayne: WHAT?!

Coleen: I thought we were talking about your hair?

Wayne: No, we're talking about the leaking of private stories to The Sun.

Coleen: Oh yeah. At first, I thought the leaker might be you, until I remembered my Instagram password needed a 10-letter word.

Wayne: Yeah, I tried. But it wouldn't let me use "WAZZAWAZZA".

Rebekah Vardy: And now you think it's me instead. I resent the allegation, just because I'm a WAG. What's your evidence, WAG-atha Christie?

Coleen: I blocked everyone else. You're the only one left with access to my fake stories. And those fake stories all ended up in The Sun.

Rebekah Vardy: Who are you, Nancy Drew? I'm heavily pregnant, you know.

Coleen: You only had to make a phone call. You didn't have to dig ditches.

Wayne: I did! I was in the garden for hours, after all that house flooding.

Coleen: No, darling, we talked about this. Remember? That was one of the fake stories I planted. The house wasn't really flooded, was it?

Wayne: Then why did you leave me digging in the dark then?

Coleen: Well, it was very late. You were red-faced and you had your little shovel. I thought you were a garden gnome.

Rebekah Vardy: Only an idiot would dig a huge hole for himself.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Actually, I'm here, too.

Rebekah Vardy: All right. There are two idiots digging holes for themselves. Why are you here, Ole?

Solskjaer: I just wanted to thank you all for taking me off the back pages.

Boris Johnson: And I wanted to thank you for taking me off the front pages.

Solskjaer: Could you fix the leaks about Manchester United?

Johnson: Could you fix the leaks about Brexit?

Wayne: Could you fix the leaks at our house?

Coleen: For God's sake, Wazza, the story was fake! I made it up to catch the evil Mrs Vardy over there.

Rebekah Vardy: Hey, I'm heavily pregnant, you know.

Coleen: Really? You never said. Look, I put it to you that you hacked into the account of the world's most famous football couple.

Victoria Beckham: Good one, Coleen!

Coleen: All right, Posh Spice, take a chill pill. OK, well, as long as Wazza plays for DC United, we're still the most famous couple living in Washington.

Barack Obama: Er, have you met my wife, Michelle?

Coleen: No, I haven't. Was she a WAG at Euro 2016, too?

Obama: Look, guys. I don't wish to intrude. But don't you think there are more important global issues right now, like what Recep Tayyip Erdogan is up to?

Jamie Vardy: Don't patronise us. We know all about Erdogan. He's a decent little midfielder. Leicester might sign him in January.

Coleen: Right, that's enough. I've got other business to attend to. A Hillary Clinton keeps calling, something about private emails. So, Mrs Vardy, I find you guilty of hacking my Instagram account and selling my private stories to The Sun newspaper. Why?

Rebekah Vardy: Because The Sun offered more money than the Daily Mail.

Jamie Vardy: No! The lawyer told you to say the other thing.

Rebekah Vardy: Oh yeah. I'm heavily pregnant.

Coleen: That's your only defence? You're blaming everything, all your mistakes in the last few months, on being heavily pregnant.

Rebekah Vardy: That is correct.

Solskjaer: I wish I were heavily pregnant.