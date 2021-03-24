Neil Humphreys: Shaw redemption almost complete

Manchester United's Luke Shaw has five assists in the EPL this season and has created 52 chances, more than any other defender.

The fall and rise of Luke Shaw is really a tale of two managers.

When Jose Mourinho was Manchester United manager, he went with the stick, poking what he believed to be a snoozing giant. The constant criticism almost destroyed Shaw's career.

But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has gone with a bag full of carrots, an arm around the shoulder and a lot of love for a broken defender.

Solskjaer's tenure continues to polarise, but even his harshest critics must acknowledge his left-back's recovery.

Shaw looks like a born-again thoroughbred, an obvious choice in Gareth Southgate's England squad as the Three Lions prepare for three World Cup qualifiers in the coming days.

He will not play every minute against San Marino, Albania and Poland. Ben Chilwell, the other contender for the left-back slot, is also enjoying a purple patch under new manager Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.

Both men are expected to play out an intriguing battle in the coming months, seeking Southgate's favour ahead of the European Championship. Rotations are likely.

But the mere selection of Shaw, 25, is a fitting reward for one of the most remarkable turnarounds in recent years.

Memories are as short as they are fickle, but Shaw really was wobbling towards irrelevance in his early 20s.

A double leg break shatters anyone's confidence. By his own admission, Shaw responds to sticks, rather than carrots.

He's the kind of sensitive player that sends ageing TV pundits into apoplectic fits, raging against his apparent lack of hunger and desire.

Shaw has always possessed bundles of both. Hunger and desire can manifest themselves in different ways, such as overcoming a leg break that was so horrific, doctors wondered if the leg could be saved, let alone a playing career.

Shaw's leg was essentially cut in two in 2015, when PSV Eindhoven's Hector Moreno confused the left-back's limbs with timber in need of chopping.

Shaw was just 20. But he persevered and was rewarded with Mourinho as his club manager. The Portuguese boss once enjoyed unrivalled success for his ability to cajole or criticise brittle performers until they bettered themselves.

But Mourinho couldn't put Shaw together again. So he bullied him. He questioned his commitment and even alluded to the defender's girth.

Shaw has long struggled with one of the physical stereotypes that cling to the game like an unwanted limpet. Along with tall strikers not having a decent first touch, there's the one about burly defenders being incapable of real speed.

Of course, it's nonsense. When he's fit, mentally and physically, Shaw glides along the touchline, giving the impression he's on an airport travelator. He moves away from those around him with minimal effort.

TRAINING STATS

Solskjaer feels compelled to point out that Shaw regularly tops the running, sprinting and Beep Test stats in training, as if to reassure the public that a footballer that burly can run that fast.

Of course he can. In the recent Manchester Derby, the left-back exhibited his deceptive pace. Receiving a Dean Henderson throw, Shaw collected the ball inside his own half, outran two City footballers, played a one-two with Marcus Rashford and buried the return in the bottom corner.

No one among the English Premier League leaders got anywhere hear him.

Shaw always had the pace, the pass and a creative industry. What he didn't necessarily have was the unswerving belief from within and from his manager. Now he has both.

In the EPL, Shaw's five assists are already his highest total for a season. Only wayward finishing stopped that figure from being even higher (he's also created 52 chances, more than any other EPL defender).

He's taken on set-piece deliveries, sent in more crosses and made more runs than in any previous season at United. He's become the talent he was always destined to be.

All Shaw needs to do now is deliver for England and his redemption will be complete.