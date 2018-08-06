Neil Humphreys: Show Pochettino the money

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino can't be expected to perform mini miracles every season.

Mauricio Pochettino epitomises the fickle and unforgiving nature of the English Premier League.

He's Mother Teresa in a Tottenham tracksuit, performing minor miracles season after season, overachieving with an undercooked budget.

But it's no longer enough for the eternally dissatisfied EPL supporter and Spurs find themselves at something of a crossroads.

At the end of September, they'll head to a new house, but it won't be home, not yet. Same venue. Different name. Different philosophy.

White Hart Lane will become the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, a temporary label until naming rights are sold to the highest bidder.

For disgruntled Spurs fans in cyberspace, this is just the latest example of a club putting cash before cups.

At the time of writing, Pochettino hadn't bought or sold a single player, an extraordinary situation considering the transfer window closes in a matter of days and Tottenham are preparing for another Champions League campaign.

Spurs are traditionally late spenders, with chairman Daniel Levy preferring to squeeze every dollar out of last-minute, panic-stricken trades, but it's still potentially asking too much of the mild-mannered miracle worker in the dugout.

Third, second and third. Those are Spurs' last three EPL finishes, remarkable achievements for a squad who are way behind their illustrious rivals in spending terms.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and even West Ham have coughed up more cash than Tottenham in recent weeks, which is hardly surprising considering Pochettino hasn't spent a penny.

The Argentinian claims he's in no rush to invest. But he can't say otherwise and risk the wrath of his employers still obsessing over a costly, delayed stadium.

Despite those impressive league finishes, Tottenham are only fifth favourites for the title. There's a general consensus that even Pochettino's training tricks may struggle to produce fresh magic from a squad in need of reinforcements.

Eight of his regular starting XI have featured for Spurs for three years now and the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Son Heung Min, Christian Eriksen, Eric Dier and their redoubtable back four are closing in on their peak.

But Kane's weary persistence in the last few months actually highlighted a nagging weakness. In April, he was rushed back from a six-week ankle injury within three weeks because there was no one better to replace him.

A fragile Kane was still deemed a superior option than Fernando Llorente. The Englishman soldiered on, as always, a remarkable study in dogged excellence.

But Kane's shot rate dropped off towards the end of the season and remained low throughout the World Cup (his Golden Boot was mostly won via penalties, set-pieces and a bizarre deflection.)

Certainly, Kane, Eriksen and Alli represent a creative attacking triumvirate that is a near match for anything that Liverpool and the two Manchester clubs could offer. But Tottenham haven't bolstered the ranks. One serious injury potentially ruins everything.

United are keen on centre-back Toby Alderweireld, but Tottenham are holding out for an outlandish figure, partly because Levy always operates that way, but mostly because they lack a back-up.

Davinson Sanchez might be ready to partner Jan Vertonghen on a full-time basis, but Pochettino knows he needs three dependable centre-backs to compete domestically and on the continent.

A gleaming stadium soon loses its lustre if playing standards drop. Just ask West Ham United. The old White Hart Lane could become the new white elephant if Pochettino isn't allowed to build on his wonderful foundation.

The panic button isn't being pressed just yet. Levy likes to take his business right to the wire. Last season, Sanchez, Llorente and Serge Aurier, Kyle Walker's replacement, all arrived as the transfer window started to come down.

But last year wasn't a World Cup year. Kane, Alli, Dier, Kieran Tripper, Danny Rose, Vertonghen and Hugo Lloris all reached the semi-finals and will need a few weeks at least to reach top gear.

They'll barely have enough time to recover before moving from Wembley back to North London.

And Spurs won't have a particularly happy homecoming if Pochettino can't decorate the place with some new furniture.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Manager: Mauricio Pochettino

Last season's finish: 3rd

Key player: Harry Kane

Transfers in: Nil

Transfers out: Anton Walkes (Portsmouth, £200,000), Keanan Bennetts (Borussia Moenchengladbach, undisclosed)

SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Michel Vorm, Paulo Gazzaniga

Defenders: Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Davinson Sanchez, Serge Aurier, Ben Davies, Kyle Walker-Peters, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Juan Foyth

Midfielders: Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Victor Wanyama, Moussa Sissoko, Eric Dier, Erik Lamela, Mousa Dembele, Lucas Moura, Harry Winks, Georges-Kevin N'Koudou, Josh Onomah

Forwards: Harry Kane, Son Heung Min, Vincent Janssen, Fernando Llorente

£1=S$1.8