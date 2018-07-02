Neil Humphreys: Slow Spain pay penalty

Captain Sergio Ramos (No. 15) converted his penalty during the shoot-out, but it wasn't to be for the Spaniards. Russia's quarter-final opponents will either be Croatia or Denmark, who played this morning (Singapore time).

The World Cup has enjoyed its share of upsets. Now Russia 2018 has witnessed its first romance, a fine romance between the tournament and the host nation.

ROUND OF 16 SPAIN RUSSIA 1 1 (Sergei Ignashevich 12-og) (Artem Dzyuba 42-pen) ● Russia win 4-3 on penalties

The gallant, glorious Russians are into the quarter-finals. Like the comic relief in a romantic comedy, they're not particularly attractive, but easy to fall in love with.

No one saw this coming, not least the Spaniards, who must accept that their ponderous, out-dated brand of possession football got exactly what it deserved.

Nothing.

Instead, a host nation celebrates its new heroes. Russia prevailed 4-3 on penalties after the match finished 1-1 after extra-time this morning.

Igor Akinfeev, who saved penalties from Koke and Iago Aspas, is the most prominent star among a constellation of glittering names, names that will now live on forever.

Spain can only wonder why they chose to play such a slow, ineffective game. Football has moved on. There are alternative ways of winning that do not involve passing opponents into submission.

Spain lifted the 2010 World Cup playing like this. Their football was once intoxicating. Now it cures insomnia.

An own goal, a daft penalty and a nervy shoot-out settled a sterile contest. The limited Russians can hardly be faulted for defending against superior opponents. The onus was on the Spaniards to lift this fixture from its torpor.

Instead, they went ahead through an own goal. In the 11th minute, Marco Asensio whipped in a cross towards Sergio Ramos, who was engaging in his usual hybrid mix of judo grappling and pantomime wrestling with Sergei Ignashevich.

The centre-backs tumbled and the ball clipped the back of Ignashevich's heel and went in from close range. Ignashevich knew nothing about it.

Ramos celebrated like a man who'd just waltzed around half of the team before curling one into the top corner.

The Spanish skipper brings out the worst in opponents. Ignashevich had no interest in the ball, only Ramos. In playing the man, he played the fool. His reward was an unwanted footnote. At 38, he's now the World Cup's oldest own-goal scorer.

PREDICTABLE AND TEDIOUS

For much of the game, the contest followed a predictable, tedious course. Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov had a cautious plan, which was admirably executed.

He tucked in the wing-backs, filled the midfield with Russia bodies and squeezed the Spaniards in the hope of hitting them on the break through Aleksandr Golovin.

But the early own goal ruined everything, turning the game into a long list of exam results for really kiasu students: pass, pass, pass and pass.

Spain dominated possession, but not Akinfeev's box. Russia's strategy slowly took effect. The hosts fashioned the odd chance from distance, but didn't look like scoring until Gerard Pique's bizarre hand-ball.

A corner was met by Artem Dzyuba, whose header struck the outstretched arm of Pique. Referee Bjorn Kuipers hesitated, then pointed to the spot.

As 145 million Russians held their breath, Dzyuba dispatched a nerveless penalty to wake both a nation and a snoozing contest in the 41st minute.

The Spaniards appeared stunned.

Andres Iniesta's peerless football brain had been benched in favour of Marco Asensio's legs, with Isco taking Iniesta's conductor's baton.

But Iniesta's incisive through-balls were conspicuous by their absence.

Rather than a walk with kings, this was the crawl of crustaceans; lots of sideways scuttling that went nowhere.

Russia held their lines. Spain held back on introducing Iniesta, until Fernando Hierro caved in the 68th minute.

The caretaker coach sent on the old magician in the hope of making the indomitable Russians disappear.

Instead, the Spaniards' legs appeared to vanish. They stopped running. The game slowed to walking pace.

In the 85th minute, Spain completed their 800th pass without ever really testing Akinfeev. Iniesta stung the Russian keeper's palms with a firm strike, the only real highlight in regulation time. Russia parked every bus in Moscow in extra-time and deserved their shot at glory from the penalty spot.

Iniesta, Fedor Smolov, Gerard Pique, Ignashevich all scored, but Akinfeev pushed away Koke's effort and then Golovin put the Russians ahead.

Ramos did his bit, but so did Denis Cheryshev, before Akinfeev saved with his legs to deny Iago Aspas.

Cue pandemonium in Moscow. Cue a revolution across Russia. The impossible dream is on.

The shootout was conducted in a downpour. As the heavens opened, the Russians reigned.