Neil Humphreys: Stop sulking and start shining, Oezil

Mesut Oezil is an exasperating enigma - he was at his creative best against Leicester and, in the following game against Crystal Palace, he was listless.

It wasn't so much the petty tantrum. It was those pretty mittens that he threw to the floor.

Mesut Oezil was wearing kiddie gloves. The cosy knitwear somehow defined the flaky playmaker and the old Arsenal.

English Premier

League ARSENAL LIVERPOOL

Oezil's substitution after another disappearing act, this time against Crystal Palace, and those emasculating mittens seemed to sum up a pampered dandy out of touch with a changing squad.

The German should probably stop sulking and start shining.

This is the Arsenal that he wanted, that everybody apparently wanted last season, when Wenger's puff pastries went stale.

The Gunners, who will host Liverpool on Sunday morning (Singapore time), are a different proposition now, thanks to new manager Unai Emery, and Oezil must jump on board.

Indeed, he picked the wrong week to stage a pitch-side protest. While he was throwing his gloves at the grass, Aaron Ramsey was effectively being shown the door. Arsenal withdrew their contract offer.

Ramsey, a former Wenger protege, is off at the end of the season. The Gunners are displaying an unfamiliar, almost jarring, ruthlessness with underperforming brand names and erratic superstars.

Emery essentially told Ramsey that he wasn't good enough to stay at the club and Oezil wasn't good enough to stay on the pitch - in the same week. He'll be shooting mascot Gunnersaurus and drowning kittens next.

But this is a huge step forward for Arsenal.

After 68 mostly wretched minutes against Crystal Palace, Oezil saw his number come up. Under Wenger, he went walkabout for entire games, weeks and months and usually escaped substitution.

Arsenal's malaise wasn't just a consequence of mediocre signings. Too many mediocre performances from genuine superstars went unpunished.

And yet, ironically, Oezil has spoken in the past of Arsenal's inability to challenge for the title and his frustration at a lack of silverware.

The 30-year-old can't have it both ways. Arsenal wanted a new broom and they've got a slick, jet-black one in the shape of Emery, who has stretched the club's unbeaten run to 13 games with a patched-up side relying on heavy industry to make up for any loss in inspiration.

Oezil now has a manager with a penchant for hooking underwhelming players quickly.

Emery's early substitutions - he's used all three in his last five EPL games and many have come before the 65-minute mark - is proving popular with supporters.

Unlike Wenger, the Spaniard doesn't hope for a listing vessel to right itself. He grabs the wheel. He's confident he can influence games from the bench. Reputations count for nothing.

Emery has removed Oezil in his last two games; the second time at Palace was to save the German further embarrassment but, in the previous match at home to Leicester, Oezil came off to a standing ovation.

Emery needed just two fixtures to experience what the Arsenal faithful have endured for years - the exasperating enigma that is Mesut Oezil.

In the 3-1 win against Leicester, the No. 10 scored the opener and played a pivotal role in the other two. His bewitching control of Arsenal's passing led to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang slotting in one of the finest team goals of the season.

And then Oezil was hopeless at Palace.

Arsenal fans have seen this show many times before, only this time the ending came with a refreshing twist. Oezil and his mittens were taken off. Emery clearly won't tolerate such baffling inconsistency.

From a tactical standpoint, the new manager has given his maverick what he craves - the ball - and as often as possible. The Gunners press quicker and cut inside more in search of their mercurial No.10, but he went missing against Palace, taking the team's final pass with him.

Emery's decisiveness may be a shock to the system, but only to younger Arsenal followers. In 1986, George Graham inherited a squad with too many fading, household names living off the crowd's goodwill to hang on at Highbury.

Graham slowly ushered them towards the exit, replacing them with hungrier young men. They were men like David Rocastle then and Lucas Torreira now.

The Uruguayan is the kind of bustling, niggling central midfielder that Graham loved and Wenger was increasingly reluctant to sign. Graham won two titles with tough-tackling warhorses. Wenger lost his job for not signing one.

And Oezil won't be indulged indefinitely if he doesn't play like one. Emery wants the complete package every week. The wizardry must come with a consistent work-rate.

If Oezil doesn't take the fight to Liverpool, the gloves will be off once more.