Neil Humphreys: Thiago Alcantara is made for Europe

The Champions League represents Liverpool's last shot at silverware and Thiago Alcantara's natural playground is the Champions League.

A diagram is not required here. Both the Reds and their Spanish midfielder are made for Europe.

Like a ballet after a bullfight, Alcantara's performances in the English Premier League and the Champions League are night and day.

During the Reds' 2-0 first-leg win over RB Leipzig in the Round of 16 yesterday morning (Singapore time), he was elegant and precise. In the EPL, he can resemble a traumatised matador in search of a red cape as thundering hooves close in.

Once he grew into the game, his teammates followed suit, as if there was an unspoken acceptance that they might have a chance of actually winning this trophy.

Initially, the other Alcantara started against the German side, the EPL one that appeared to be wading through treacle against Leicester City, the one that's a yard slow and late on arrival.

But Leipzig went toe-to-toe against the Reds, or press-to-press, pushing up their wing-backs in a thoroughly entertaining game of tactical brinkmanship. The bold move played into Alcantara's feet.

Suddenly, the gifted technician had space. Suddenly, the two-time Champions League winner was afforded the freedom often found against European heavyweights. Suddenly, he looked like the confident distributor that Pep Guardiola insisted on taking with him from Barcelona to Bayern Munich.

Liberated, Alcantara treated us to a greatest hits package.

A lofted pass was hit to Mohamed Salah, first time, and found the target. Defensive headers sent the Reds scurrying away on the counter-attack. An interception unleashed Sadio Mane and led to a disallowed header from Roberto Firmino.

For 70 minutes, Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann, one of the latest coaching wunderkind from the Bundesliga production line, had no response to Alcantara, no real means of stopping the Spaniard.

Once the game was won, Alcantara was substituted, having passed the Champions League audition. The jury is still out on his EPL suitability, but the Reds are out of the running so that's a debate for next season.

REDEMPTION

Right now, Europe offers the only path to redemption and the 29-year-old may lead the way against elite opponents less likely to park buses.

The last time Alcantara featured in a Champions League tie, he was holding the trophy aloft in a Bayern jersey. He has suffered for his art ever since.

Liverpool's dramatic loss of domestic form, played out beneath the omnipresent cloud of Covid-19, has understandably drawn attention away from what has been an awful debut campaign for their £27.3 million (S$50.3m) summer signing.

He caught the virus in the autumn, recovered, and then limped off with a knee problem in the Merseyside Derby. To add insult to a literal injury, Virgil van Dijk was famously injured in the same game, leaving Alcantara the forgotten man.

When he did tentatively return, the Spaniard wandered into a brittle dressing room that had lost too many players, along with its self-belief.

It didn't seem fair.

An intelligent, eye-catching playmaker, he looked like a Shakespearean actor on the set of The Walking Dead. A class act was out of place among the weary and wounded.

Just two wins in his eight EPL starts hardly suggested Alcantara belonged in English football. But the stats didn't paint an accurate position of where he and Liverpool were, physically and psychologically.

So the artist went to work on his own canvas against Leipzig.

He wasn't perfect. Passes still went awry and he didn't quite dominate as he once did at Bayern.

But there were a couple of lovely flicks and nifty interceptions to remind us of the midfielder who once topped the Bundesliga passing statistics. There was a glimpse of the man who would be king in Europe. Again.

The midfielder and the Merseysiders both have a sense of occasion when it comes to knockout stages, lifting their games in the grandest settings.

Alcantara already has two winners' medals in the cabinet. He also has the tools to complete a Champions League hat-trick.