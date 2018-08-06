Neil Humphreys: Too easy for City, too bad for EPL

Sergio Aguero (centre) celebrating with Phil Foden (left) and Bernardo Silva after scoring against Chelsea last night.

In the English Premier League, alarm bells start ringing around the same time as jingle bells, at Christmas, when the table begins to take shape.

But they should be ringing now.

CHELSEA MANCHESTER CITY 0 2 (Sergio Aguero 13, 58)

The one-horse race seems destined for a second canter.

Manchester City's 2-0 win against Chelsea in the Community Shield offered an ominous sign of things to come. It was easy for City last night, scandalously easy.

A chasm existed between the EPL champions and FA Cup holders. First team or second team, old guard or newcomers, the gap between City and Chelsea remains worryingly wide.

While it's true that both City and Chelsea featured line-ups that are unlikely to be seen often in the season proper, the one-sided exhibition highlighted the alarming depth of City's squad.

The Blues were not even battered, just brushed aside with minimal fuss, as if dealing with a mosquito before continuing on with a daily stroll.

In truth, the Community Shield was always going to be a strange occasion. The friendly popped up at least a week earlier than anyone particularly wanted, like a premature hangover after a really great World Cup party.

Indeed the cool cotton attire of both new Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri and Pep Guardiola suggested they were wearing pyjamas, neatly summing up the bizarre proceedings.

The curtain raiser felt like it was played in the wrong temperature at the wrong time and with the wrong players, rendering any kind of decent analysis almost meaningless, apart from the most obvious observation.

Two leagues may well emerge this season - City and everyone else.

Indeed the respective debuts of Jorginho and Riyad Mahrez, the two biggest new signings, epitomised the fortunes of their clubs.

Mahrez hardly evoked memories of his title-winning antics with Leicester City, but he dazzled in short bursts, cutting inside from the right flank and leading Marcos Alonso on a merry dance.

Jorginho, on the other hand, endured a debut to forget. Parked in front of the back four, he dissolved faster than an ice-cream left in the 31 deg C sunshine.

Sarri had an excellent working relationship with Jorginho at Napoli. The pair need to rediscover their form quickly or questions will be asked.

Chelsea clearly retain defensive problems, an obvious point exacerbated whenever Jorginho went AWOL, which was far too often.

When he vanished in the 13th minute, Phil Foden wandered through the middle and squared a pass to Sergio Aguero, who drove a low shot into the bottom corner for his 200th City goal. It really was that simple.

Jorginho offered no protection, while Antonio Ruediger and David Luiz's partnership looked more distant than the Trumps in the White House.

Sarri must surely sign a centre-back, but the clock's ticking and Chelsea's financial situation remains uncertain.

Guardiola has no such concerns. In managerial terms, he's the guy who can't quite fit all his dollar notes into his bulging wallet.

Foden impressed on the right side of midfield. He's 18. Bernardo Silva looks almost ready to take on the role he was signed for - replace David Silva. He's 23. Benjamin Mendy had no problems stepping in at left-back. He's 24.

Half of City's side were absent and yet they danced in the steaming heat.

Aguero kept being presented with chances until he finally whipped in his second in the 58th minute. At the other end, Alvaro Morata was anonymous.

Frankly, City could've run up a rugby score.

Purists will undoubtedly marvel at City's quick, intoxicating play this season. But anyone looking for a competitive campaign may end up gravely disappointed.