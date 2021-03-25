Neil Humphreys: Tottenham star Harry Kane reaches tipping point

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has scored 207 goals in 313 games across eight seasons, but has yet to lift silverware at the club.

Harry Kane's preferred position is in the shop window. He won't say that of course. In fact, the England captain has hardly said anything for months.

But the Three Lions' World Cup qualifiers against San Marino, Albania and Poland in the coming days might as well be updates on Kane's Tinder profile.

The Tottenham Hotspur star's flirting for the camera. He's eager for Real Madrid to focus on his abundant charms, rather than swipe him aside in favour of Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland.

Kane's career is at a tipping point. With his 28th birthday in July, the best English striker of his generation should be contemplating a worst-case scenario.

An astonishing 207 goals in 313 games across eight seasons has equalled no silverware. The complete No. 9 deserves more than an incomplete career.

Indeed, the last few weeks epitomise the strange relationship between Kane and Jose Mourinho's Spurs, which looks like a Rolls-Royce being driven by a tank driver.

There was a time when Mourinho built teams around conventional centre-forwards. Didier Drogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are just two that are still grateful for his special treatment.

But they played in better sides and Mourinho was a younger, sparky coach with a gift for harnessing the most positive energies of those around him.

Unfortunately, Kane finds himself lumbered with the older Mourinho, the bus-parking, grumpy one spiralling deep into a siege mentality of his own creation.

It can't be much fun. Watching Kane leave the field after that awful Europa League defeat by Dinamo Zagreb was like watching the top sales agent walk out on another dull meeting at a local branch office.

He's bigger than this. He's bigger than those around him. He knows it. They know it. What's he waiting for?

The obvious answer is Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, who treats the transfer market in the way King Joffrey treats subjects in Game of Thrones. He's there to make a killing.

Technically, Kane is under contract until 2024, when he'll be almost 30. Practically, the contract means less than the sum that Real or anyone else might be willing to offer.

Beyond the numbers, though, Kane simply doesn't need Tottenham or English football's bizarre, petty politics at this stage of his life.

CONSPIRACY

Just think back to the weekend's penalty that Kane won against Aston Villa. He tried a Cruyff turn. It was rubbish. Luckily, his leg was clipped. Penalty won.

He was clever, perhaps, but that didn't make his penalty any less legitimate.

And yet, within minutes, social media exploded with the usual demented conspiracy theories. Kane gets protection as England captain. English referees are soft on their national skipper. They are under pressure from the English Football Association not to penalise the Three Lions' great white hope.

The anti-vaxxers have got nothing on the anti-Kane, tinfoil-hat wearers.

Frankly, why is he still bothering? What is he still trying to achieve at Spurs, beyond a quest to become an unwanted trivia question, the one about "great footballers never to win a trophy"?

Of course, he could erase such negativity on April 25. A League Cup final looms against Manchester City and a chance to finally come away with a winners' medal.

But the most accomplished English centre-forward since Alan Shearer surely wants to win something more worthy than a competition typically used for kids and has-beens to get a game for elite clubs before they're moved on.

Kane is arguably better served in focusing on England's upcoming World Cup qualifiers, knowing that Real's Zinedine Zidane, Paris Saint-Germain's Mauricio Pochettino and even City's Pep Guardiola will be paying attention.

All three managers are in the market for a priceless striker.

Unfortunately, he's not Kane. As the song goes, there's only one Erling Haaland. He can join only one club.

Every other major club will be shopping for a replacement. They'll either sign Kane after Euro 2020 or they won't sign him at all. Teams rarely pay a premium for a striker in his 29th year.

Kane's body clock is ticking. If he's going to trigger an auction for his services, it's got to be now.

Suddenly, the next three England games feel like an audition.