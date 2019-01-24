Neil Humphreys: Trophy or bust for Pochettino, Sarri

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino (left) has outwitted Chelsea's Maurizio Sarri in both their meetings this season.

It is a testament to the man's enigmatic personality that Jose Mourinho's ghost will haunt both dugouts at Stamford Bridge tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Being unemployed, Mourinho's anarchic streak has returned. Like the Joker, he wants to watch the world burn.

That's Maurizio Sarri and Mauricio Pochettino's world, the world that Mourinho is no longer a part of.

LEAGUE CUP SEMI-FINAL, 2ND LEG CHELSEA TOTTENHAM

Spurs lead 1-0 after first leg

In an interview last week, the sacked manager reminded his former rivals why their League Cup semi-final has become so critical.

Sarri has just savaged his Chelsea players, questioning their temperament and their commitment to the club.

Mourinho did something similar at Chelsea. Twice.

So he was fired. Twice.

And he had trophies in the Chelsea cabinet. Sarri has nothing.

Meanwhile, Pochettino has challenged his Tottenham boardroom, pointing out his squad deficiencies and an injury list stretched to breaking point.

He has called for greater financial backing.

Mourinho did something at Manchester United. And he was fired, despite having trophies in the Old Trafford cabinet.

Pochettino has nothing, a statistical itch that Mourinho was only too happy to scratch last weekend.

Whatever the financial limitations, there really is only so long a "big club" coach can stay without winning silverware.

Pochettino may say otherwise, but he knows that finishing in the top four doesn't get the monkey off his back.

Beating Chelsea in the semi-final and winning the League Cup quietens dissenting voices.

A cup win proves that the Argentinian really might be the Second Coming of Old Trafford.

If he can collect silverware with an attractive playing style, a small squad and a limited budget, imagine what he'd do with the Manchester United piggybank. A League Cup victory makes a fitting swansong.

But a League Cup defeat also makes for a convenient exit strategy.

Pochettino may insist he can take cash-strapped Tottenham no further. The aesthete will seek a bigger canvas elsewhere.

MEAGRE RESOURCES

He only needs to look to his forward line to be reminded of his meagre resources.

With Dele Alli and Harry Kane injured and Son Heung Min on international duty, Tottenham resemble a pub team in the penalty box.

Pochettino has a one-goal advantage from the first leg. But he also has Fernando Llorente. One almost cancels the other out.

The Spanish striker, who had a futile outing against Fulham, is the physical embodiment of Pochettino's cyclical problems at Tottenham.

He'll never have enough players to genuinely compete.

For entirely different reasons, Jorginho has come to represent Sarri's current problems.

The midfielder is a measure of his manager's stubbornness.

Sarri won't drop his old boy from Napoli, which is not surprising considering the coach wouldn't join Chelsea without assurances that the club would sign Jorginho and allow Sarri-ball to take shape.

But it's not really happening.

Jorginho has made more than 2,000 passes without creating a single assist, but he hasn't been dropped, nor the system changed.

In fact, Chelsea's most reliable footballers have been shunted into less popular positions to accommodate Jorginho's pivotal role in central midfield.

N'Golo Kante has been pulled out to the right and Eden Hazard has been pulled in from the left to play as a false No.9.

Jorginho isn't entirely at fault. He has created chances, but the Blues lack a reliable centre forward.

And yet, the Chelsea manager has persevered with Jorginho in a deeper role, serving the possession-based Sarri-ball that worked well in Serie A, but looks pedestrian in the frenetic EPL.

In response to their defeat by Arsenal, Sarri blamed his timid performers rather than his tactics. It was certainly a defiant display. Neither Mourinho nor Antonio Conte survived at Chelsea with such a confrontational approach.

Four EPL defeats already leave the Blues looking jittery in fourth place. The sluggish Sarri-ball and the tactical side-lining of the popular Kante haven't gone down with the restless natives either.

A League Cup exit at the Bridge will almost certainly trigger the first boos of the Sarri era.

He needs time to build. Pochettino needs to boost a flagging brand. And nothing buys time and preserves reputations like a day trip to a cup final.