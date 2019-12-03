Neil Humphreys: Two days to hell, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Man United have earned just 26 points from 22 EPL games since Solskjaer was appointed permanent manager in March.

Lads, it's Tottenham.

That's all Sir Alex Ferguson used to say.

Three words once defined a manager, a squad and an era that now seems so long ago it feels drenched in sepia.

Ferguson demonstrated his peerless man-management with his pithy statement of fact, according to his skipper Roy Keane. No fist-pumping histrionics. No Hollywood speeches, just a sarcastic putdown.

Lads, it's Tottenham.

And Spurs were a joke, a soft touch, a bunch of overhyped, underachieving dandies that irritated the likes of Ferguson and Keane, football men of substance and silverware who never understood the media's love for a weak club.

For Manchester United then, the archaic notion of the North Londoners winning hearts and minds without winning anything might have rankled, had the Red Devils not stuffed Spurs at almost every opportunity.

Now the roles are reversed. What was once sarcasm becomes self-critical. Fergie's legendary dig takes on an entirely different meaning.

Lads, it's Tottenham.

Lose on Thursday morning (Singapore time) to Spurs in the English Premier League and it's the end for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He'll say otherwise of course, as will his few remaining cheerleaders - Ed Woodward in the boardroom and Gary Neville in the TV studio - but United's manager knows that the fixture has the macabre timing of a bad horror movie.

After another lame draw, against Aston Villa for heaven's sake, Solskjaer is two days away from hell and the public damnation that has to follow if Spurs prevail.

Lads, it's Tottenham.

This is the club that removed a popular manager, acknowledging that history, goodwill and a degree of sentimentality hardly compensated for a potential finish outside of the top four.

SACKED

Mauricio Pochettino was sacked after collecting 25 points from his last 22 games. At Arsenal, Unai Emery went after chalking up 28 points from his final 22 games.

Solskjaer has only 26. That's it. Just 26 points from the 22 league games played since he was appointed permanent manager in March.

Like Pochettino, Solskjaer has a connection to his club's past. But the future must belong in the Champions League. Nostalgia can be warm and cuddly, but it's not a Kevlar vest.

Solskjaer's next opponent is almost too personal for him and his players.

Lads, it's Tottenham.

This mob are now managed by the other guy, the one who did more with less at Old Trafford and already has three wins on the spin with Spurs and revelling in his unexpected shot at redemption.

Jose Mourinho insisted that his second-placed finish and Europa League win with United were his greatest managerial achievements. At the time, he was mocked. Here was the broken record, in every sense, blowing his rusty trumpet.

His comments now look like a study in reserved understatement.

Mourinho pleaded for a central defender at United. He was turned down.

Solskjaer signed Harry Maguire, but still conceded twice against newly promoted Villa, who had lost 20 of their previous 24 EPL away games.

Maguire is at risk of plateauing, a common condition at Old Trafford, where Juan Mata and Andreas Pereira were almost comically inept.

Old Trafford are used to seeing impudent No. 10s running the Theatre of Dreams, but they're not usually called Jack Grealish.

What's worse, manager Dean Smith took over at Villa shortly before Solskjaer stepped in at United. At the time, Villa were 14th in the English Championship.

Yesterday, Smith was rightly disappointed to leave Old Trafford with just a point, a humiliating indictment of United's decline.

But their stagnation isn't a "concern" for Solskjaer. He isn't sharing Mourinho's past disillusionment with the decaying club, despite the poorest start since 1988. He's on the road to the mythical United way. The kids will save him.

Kids like poor Brandon Williams. The 19-year-old was overwhelmed at left-back against Villa, booked for his troubles and caught out for Tyrone Mings' equaliser.

Collective confidence is shot to pieces. What can Solskjaer honestly say in the coming days?

Lads, it's Tottenham.

They boast a superior back four, front three and striker. They also have a better training ground, stadium and manager and, more worryingly, excellent PR.

What should really concern Solskjaer isn't just another tepid performance against inferior opposition, but the response that followed.

Hardly anyone was surprised. Even fewer struggled to care.

United's draw with Villa didn't dominate the back pages in England, which must trigger a cacophony of alarm bells in the boardroom. It wasn't newsy enough. United toiling at home isn't news any more.

When Tottenham visit Old Trafford, it'll be hard not to picture a winking Mourinho using a concise team talk to eviscerate Solskjaer.

He needs only three words.

Lads, it's United.

And if Mourinho has the last laugh, then Solskjaer is a lost cause.