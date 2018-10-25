Neil Humphreys: United leaderless and likely to be trophy-less

Paul Pogba has not been the leader for Manchester United that his hefty transfer fee suggested.

Giorgio Chiellini loves a snarl. He was at it within minutes of the final whistle.

The Juventus defender stood on enemy territory, fist-pumping and snarling away at the jubilant Italians.

They owned Old Trafford. He owned Manchester United.

His shaved head and elongated features have always made Chiellini a cross between a Mafia hitman and a Looney Tunes cartoon, but that snarl sets him apart.

He's a natural-born leader.

He's everything to Juventus and everything that United do not have.

The Red Devils have lost the art of snarling.

Where there was once terror, there is now timidity. They are leaderless, rudderless and likely to end up trophy-less.

Jose Mourinho continues to lament a lack of cash, but a lack of collective leadership will lead to his downfall.

Juventus' comfortable 1-0 victory yesterday (Singapore time) revealed not so much a gulf in class as it did a fatal character flaw.

Despite spending £400 million (S$716.1m), Mourinho hasn't unearthed a single field general. In fact, he's gone the other way.

He's taken an accomplished leader in Nemanja Matic and a French tour de force in Paul Pogba and somehow instigated a retreat.

Matic, a Serbian slab of midfield muscle, looked like the new kid in school against Juventus. An early mistake saw him disappear into a shell that never previously existed.

Pogba struck a post to remind viewers that he's the same guy who once spearheaded Juventus' annual charge to the Champions League final, but he was easily isolated in midfield.

The World Cup winner was initially missed when he left Juventus, but his replacement Miralem Pjanic has surpassed him. Pogba is fading from memory in Turin and drifting away from too many significant contests in Manchester.

When United famously defeated Juve on their way to the 1999 Treble, Roy Keane didn't lead by example. He led by terror. Teammates were too frightened to fall below expectations set by the wild-eyed warrior on the pitch.

Gerard Pique once suffered his captain's wrath for letting a phone ring during a team talk.

Consider the apoplectic outrage that would've greeted United's lacklustre performers after yesterday's loss had Keane still stalked Old Trafford's corridors.

Instead, there was a crushing sense of deja vu, as if a one-paced trudge against Juventus was the new norm rather than an aberration.

The club reeks of mediocrity from top to bottom, with everyone from the manager down treating another loss - United's fifth in 13 games- as their natural state of being.

NO COINCIDENCE

It's hardly a coincidence that Mourinho continues to berate the club's old boys for their familiar criticisms from a TV studio.

He must see the irony.

United lack Rio Ferdinand's dominance, Paul Scholes' authority, Gary Neville's tenacity and any semblance of shared responsibility.

Mourinho certainly has footballers who trump Neville's technical ability, but none come anywhere near his famed persistence in nibbling away at an opponent's ankles like a bladder-bursting Jack Russell terrier in search of a tree.

Juve had Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and the irrepressible Alex Sandro; relentless competitors who gave United's forwards what they deserved. Nothing.

When United last won the Champions League, their front three were Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Carlos Tevez. They were fast and frequently furious, street footballers that treated centre-backs with gleeful contempt.

Against Juventus, Romelu Lukaku could have been auditioning to play the sidekick in the next Dwayne Johnson movie - the big, clumsy one who bumps into people half his size and apologises for comic effect.

Indeed, one aimless ball was so laughably inept that it belonged on a blooper reel.

Anthony Martial lost Ronaldo on the way to Juve's winner and Marcus Rashford slipped away into hibernation after a poor free-kick.

But there was no response, no Chiellini-like fist-pumping, Keane-like glaring or Neville-like niggling - no guidance, no cajoling, nothing.

Just a weary acceptance, perhaps, this is who Manchester United are now. This is their level. Normal service has, in fact, resumed.

Mourinho loves to play with his smoke and mirrors to distract and garner sympathy for his plight.

As the slide continues, he will ramble on about his lack of resources to draw attention away from grim reality.

United played like lost sheep in search of a shepherd.

They are weary followers without a leader, a team of old stagers and jittery youngsters who have lost their ability to motivate from within.

They've stopped snarling. And they've stopped winning, even at Old Trafford. Self-belief has left the building.

Mourinho wants new players, but the team need real leadership. Without it, United are going nowhere.