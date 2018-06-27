Neil Humphreys: VAR stands for Very Annoying Referees

The VAR system has had its fair share of talking points since its implementation at the Russia World Cup.

The endless debate over the video assistant referee (VAR) at the World Cup has overlooked the most disturbing issue.

VAR officials look weird. They're all squeezed together, side by side, in bright yellow, looking like an audition for a Minions movie.

For those who haven't seen it, they are small, yellow creatures with no names. They make little sense and are only on camera for comic relief. The others are animated characters in the Despicable Me franchise.

As for the VAR officials, they really do make for a strange bunch. At every World Cup match, the action will cut to an image of five or six men huddled around computer screens and whispering excitedly.

Normally, when men do this they're looking at athletes with names like Stormy Daniels.

Now they're looking at athletes with names like Raheem Sterling, which is hardly the same thing (each to his own of course). And yes, we've got to talk about the kit thing.

Clearly, the VAR officials were trained at the John Terry School of Pointless Kit Wearing.

As you may recall, the former Chelsea skipper watched the 2012 Champions League final in a suit, with a full kit underneath, kind of like Clark Kent.

Rather than tear off his suit to reveal a Superman's costume, Terry stripped off to reveal that he was a bit of an idiot.

The injured centre-back ran onto a pitch that he hadn't played on to lift a Champions League trophy he hadn't won.

But he shamelessly lifted the pot, before moving onto Fifa to instruct VAR officials on their uniforms.

Imagine that conversation.

"You should wear exactly the same as the referee," he'd say.

"Then, everyone would think that you are part of the decision-making process."

"But we are part of the decision-making process, John," a VAR man would reply.

And here we are, watching half a dozen men sitting in a cubicle, dressed as referees, miles away from the pitch.

It's like a charity dress-up day at an IT office, where the tech guys dress up as their superheroes, you know, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg.

But one guy goes as a referee because he wants to be the office rebel and he thinks he's hired a Minions costume.

It's bad enough that Fifa officials must go to work in a place called the VAR Room - which sounds like a villain's lair in a bad Batman movie.

It's even worse that they have to stare at secretive screens all day long without coming across a single pornographic image - apart from the images from that one World Cup cameraman who's a pervert and spends 90 minutes zooming in on Swedish women with exposed cleavage.

But worst of all, the officials are expected to turn up in the most inappropriate attire since I misunderstood the nursery teacher and took all my clothes off.

There's really no need to be so overdressed for the occasion. No one plays Fifa 18 on their PlayStation while dressed in a full Real Madrid kit.

As everyone knows, there's only one way to dress when playing a computer game and that's naked, except for a pair of sweaty boxer shorts and a couple of dried noodles on the chest.

Policemen don't sit in their apartments all dressed in blue, ready to pounce if a burglar comes swinging through the window.

Nurses and doctors don't wear their uniforms outside of work. In fact, the last time I saw a woman dressed as a nurse outside a hospital was when she turned up as a "special guest" at a friend's 21st birthday party.

She had nothing in her medical bag and no medical training, but promised to cure all ailments with a can of whipped cream. Strangely, no one complained about her uniform.

In fairness, no one has really complained about the men in yellow at the World Cup either.

They might look ridiculous, but if VAR stops Neymar going down like he's breakdancing on a bed of marbles, then I'm all for it.

Hopefully, they've also learnt that other crucial lesson from Terry. When the final whistle goes in the World Cup final, they should storm the pitch and collect a medal.

There's always the risk of embarrassment of course. The VAR officials might feel like they don't belong on a World Cup pitch. But that never stopped Panama.

