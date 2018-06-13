Neil Humphreys: The wacky A-Z guide to the World Cup

For days now, the world has been talking about the historic coming together of two leaders.

Well, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will soon kick off their World Cup campaigns.

The tournament has more complications and permutations than a summit on Sentosa.

Fortunately, here's a handy A-Z guide of the 2018 World Cup.

A IS FOR ACHILLES THE CAT:

He's a deaf Russian cat that's going to predict World Cup winners. Like Paul the Octopus in 2010, Achilles the Cat will pick a winner from different boxes of food.

No one is entirely sure why he's been chosen for this World Cup, but then the same could be said for England's Phil Jones.

B IS FOR BALL:

For the rest of the world, a ball is the symbol of a glorious sport that unites disparate groups of people. In Singapore, a ball can be taken or eaten, as long as the odds are right.

C IS FOR CORRUPTION:

There won't be any corruption in Russia. None whatsoever. It will be the cleanest of clean… I'm sorry, I can't stop giggling.

D IS FOR DYE:

That's hair dye. Paul Pogba's hair will contain more bleach than a public swimming pool.

World Cup superstars have always gone that extra mile with a pair of scissors and a bottle of peroxide. Pogba's hairstyle will be like his French team-mates: expensive and colourful, but fading by the knockout stages.

E IS FOR EXTRA TIME:

For competing nations, extra time is the difference between success and failure. For Singaporeans on sofas, it's the difference between going into work the next day and calling in sick.

F IS FOR FINAL:

The Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow is the final's venue on July 15. It's also the venue for the opening ceremony.

Pop star Robbie Williams will perform, which he has called "the fulfilment of a boyhood dream". That's one bold claim, considering Williams has reportedly slept with three Spice Girls.

G IS FOR GROUP GEEKS:

There are 32 teams spread across eight groups, with the top two sides in each group qualifying for the Round of 16.

That's all you need to know. But that's never enough for the group geeks. They obsess over countless permutations to make pointless predictions.

Avoid them, unless you want to hear things like: "If the Aussies hold the Danes and the Serbs defeat the Swiss and the Mexicans knock down that wall and Panama build a canal, then ... England will still lose on penalties."

H IS FOR HOOLIGANS:

There are fears of sudden outbursts of violence. Safety cannot be guaranteed. Tournament organisers can only hope Spain's Sergio Ramos behaves himself.

I IS FOR ICELANDIC THUNDERCLAP:

Get ready for Iceland's hypnotic ritual.

Their epic Viking thunderclap is like a gathering of young men losing their virginity.

They get faster and faster. There are pointed appendages and lots of grunting.

J IS FOR JOGA BONITO:

In Portuguese, it loosely translates as the "Beautiful Game".

It's the way football should be played and Neymar's Brazil will champion the philosophy.

Apparently, Joga Bonito was originally popularised by Sam Allardyce.

K IS FOR KELONG:

This word comes up a lot during the World Cup, but only in Singapore.

If there's a dodgy decision, expect your uncle to say the game is "kelong". If there are a couple of strange results, expect your taxi driver to say the entire World Cup is "kelong".

And if Raheem Sterling or Ashley Young take a dive, then, well, no one will say anything because they're always diving.

L IS FOR LIVE IT UP:

That's the title of the official World Cup song, performed by that huge football fan Will Smith.

It's as dull as it sounds with profound lyrics like:

One life, live it up, 'cause we got one life

One life, live it up, 'cause we got one life

One life, live it up, 'cause you don't get it twice

One life, live it up, 'cause you don't get it twice

Apparently, Fifa tried to hire songwriters with a better grasp of language, but the Teletubbies were busy.

M IS FOR MESSY:

That's not a spelling mistake. That's every town square after the England supporters have left.

N IS FOR NOSE:

Joachim Loew likes to pick his. A lot.

Between rolling bogeys and rubbing his armpits to give them a good sniffing, Germany's national coach barely has enough time to work on his tactics. But then, it's a simple game of balls for Loew, which is handy because he likes to scratch them as well.

O IS FOR ORANGE:

The colour will be noted by its absence this year because neither Holland nor the American President will be at the World Cup.

P IS FOR PUTIN:

Publicly, he'll be all smiles. Privately, he'll be plotting to ensure the tournament is all about him.

His narcissism and quest for power never ends.

But that's Cristiano Ronaldo for you.

Oh, Vladimir Putin is the Russian President overseeing the World Cup.

He's rich and powerful. Just think of him as the Paris Saint-Germain of world leaders.

Q IS FOR QUEIROZ:

Carlos Queiroz is included because he's the Iran national coach and, more importantly, the only World Cup participant whose name begins with Q. If he achieves nothing else, his name will always be a decent score in Scrabble.

R IS FOR RUSSIA:

There are many unfair stereotypes concerning the host nation.

The weather is considered too cold. The people are supposedly dour and miserable.

There are too many hooligans and everyone gets drunk on vodka. England fans are going to feel right at home.

S IS FOR SEX:

There won't be any. The footballers are not allowed to have any because frenzied activity affects their performance.

And you probably won't have any because after four weeks of sleep deprivation, you'll be lucky to raise a smile.

T IS FOR TATTOOS:

Expect some pretty lurid body art. Some World Cup footballers believe their tattoos carry an important social message.

England's Raheem Sterling, for example, has a tattoo of a gun on his leg, as a warning that he should never go anywhere near a gun.

Egypt's Mo Salah is getting a tattoo of Sergio Ramos.

U IS FOR UNDERDOGS:

Underdogs are average nations who may spring the odd surprise; teams like Iran, Egypt and Senegal.

These are not to be confused with bulldogs, which are certain Russian supporters at 3am.

V IS FOR VAR:

VAR means video assistant referee.

For the first time at a World Cup, video replays will ensure accurate decisions, no controversies and happy players, managers and supporters.

It will also ensure that pigs can fly.

W IS FOR WHINERS:

Be warned. These guys will complain for an entire month.

They'll moan about mistakes and fouls from weeks ago. But, look, they are Liverpool supporters and they'll never get over the Champions League final.

X IS FOR X-FACTOR:

The kind of TV programme my wife would rather watch, instead of the World Cup.

Y IS FOR YELLOW JERSEY:

This is not the yellow jersey worn by the Tour de France leader, but the yellow jersey worn by attractive Brazilian women in the crowd.

You'll see lots of them.

Cameramen are known to miss goals in favour of focusing on attractive Brazilian women.

Z IS FOR ZABIVAKA:

The World Cup mascot is a wolf called Zabivaka.

In Russian, his name means "the one who scores". No, Arsenal fans, the Russian translation for "the one who never scores" isn't Andrey Arshavin.