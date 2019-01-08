Neil Humphreys: Wake up or move on, Morata

Alvaro Morata is almost too handsome to be taken seriously in his job. He's the Hugh Grant of penalty-box poachers.

For years, Grant's delicate cheekbones kept him trapped in a cage of romantic comedies. Then he got older and more wrinkled and a fearless, character actor replaced the rom-com pretty body.

SEMI-FINAL, 1ST LEG TOTTENHAM CHELSEA

Morata needs a similar personality makeover or his Chelsea career could be over. If he doesn't find a mean streak against Tottenham tomorrow morning (Singapore time), his exasperated employers will run out of patience.

Any reserves of sympathy on the coaching staff have already been drained. Assistant coach Gianfranco Zola said as much last weekend. His assessment was blunt. Top strikers deliver at top clubs.

The inference was clear. Morata wasn't delivering and a rumoured swop deal with AC Milan's Gonzalo Higuain was on the cards.

So Morata's double against Nottingham Forest in their 2-0 FA Cup win was the perfect riposte to Zola's challenge, right?

Not really. In fact, the maligned forward found himself in the unique position of scoring twice and still being trolled.

The goals were a bit of a smokescreen. The ones that got away were a more accurate reflection of the 26-year-old's temperament.

First, there was a powder-puff header that showed less physical commitment than a comatose drunk on his honeymoon. And then, there was that open goal cock-up that made a great meme.

Morata somehow conspired to miss the target, a gaping, empty net, from three metres, slicing the low cross over the bar. He was ruled offside, but he didn't know that.

Not that he appeared particularly fussed either way.

The slumped shoulders and the shrunken gait, along with the refusal to celebrate either goal, betrayed a brittle man.

His confidence seems shot to pieces, which leaves the rest of the world echoing the frustrated Zola. Why?

Why does a talented, wealthy and ridiculously handsome athlete trudge across the pitch like a condemned man staggering towards the hangman's noose?

Manager Maurizio Sarri has also alluded to Morata's lackadaisical approach to playing in such a physical competition.

Former coach Antonio Conte ended up condemning the striker whilst trying to compliment him.

COMPLETE PLAYER

In September 2017, Conte praised the "complete player" before adding that Morata was "a polite person" and the "type of person (who can) marry your daughter." In a single, throwaway line, Conte had captured the essence of Morata.

Unfortunately, the Spaniard does encourage comparisons with the Chelsea-version of Fernando Torres: likeable, pleasant, benign and hardworking and every centre-back's favourite bowling pin.

It doesn't help Morata's cause that the beauty replaced a beast at Chelsea. If he's the sweet boy next door, then Diego Costa was the savage bulldog next door that spent all night howling at the moon.

Even Tottenham's Harry Kane, who'll face Morata tomorrow, presents himself as a stronger, angrier and more persistent forward.

Perhaps the lightweight stereotypes are unfair. Morata certainly thinks so. His refusal to celebrate his FA Cup goals were a protest at Zola's criticism, according to Marca.

But Morata's stats do not flatter, no matter how they're sliced and diced. His goals against Forest were his first since Nov 29. He's netted only five times in 943 minutes of EPL football, starting just 11 of 21 EPL games.

He's yet to reach double figures in all competitions this season and has never looked like replicating his one-in-two international ratio (he's got 13 in 27 games for Spain).

Still, it's hard not to feel sorry for him. He's already lost Cesc Fabregas, his closest friend at Chelsea, and seems to have lost his audience, too.

The brutal trolling he received after scoring twice for Chelsea, which was no better or worse than the online abuse aimed at Wayne Rooney after he was arrested for public intoxication, may say more about social media than Morata or Rooney.

But it's hardly fair. Morata avoids controversy and doesn't do chest-thumping hubris on Instagram. He's a quiet, dignified pro who finds his career at a crossroads.

His schizophrenic performance against Forest highlighted his predicament. The goals were instinctive, quick, assured and decisive. Morata remains a fine finisher when he doesn't need to think.

But his body language was awful, his self-belief non-existent. Had it been a school game, his teacher would've dragged him off before he started crying.

Morata deserves better. But then so do the Blues.

Their striker must exorcise his demons against Spurs or a second Spaniard will leave Chelsea this month.