Neil Humphreys: Wake up for title race, Salah

Mohammed Salah has scored just once in his last five matches for Liverpool.

Genetics have not been kind to Luke Shaw's body shape. No matter how hard he trains, the Manchester United left-back still resembles a Sunday league pub player.

But he made Mohammed Salah look like a disoriented drunk on Sunday.

Shaw's faultless display highlighted the Salah riddle, wrapped in a Liverpool mystery, inside an Egyptian enigma.

The Reds' best player was their worst performer at Old Trafford.

In the right games, he picks the wrong time to go missing. On the biggest stages, he goes small. He shrinks. He vanishes.

If this bizarre conundrum isn't addressed, he risks turning a potential title triumph into unthinkable despair. A stellar showing against Watford tomorrow morning (Singapore time) suddenly feels critical.

Salah is the main reason Liverpool could end their 29-year drought. He is also the main reason they may fall short again.

His lacklustre and baffling effort against United was consistent with a wider, dispiriting pattern. When rival stars appear, Salah doesn't shine.

He has faced top-six sides eight times this season - Arsenal (twice), Manchester United (twice), Manchester City (twice), Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur - and scored only once, from the penalty spot, against the Gunners.

Whereas Luis Suarez and Fernando Torres paid no attention to the calibre of opposition, scoring for fun in a Liverpool jersey against all and sundry, Salah seems subdued.

United certainly borrowed an increasingly popular template from Bayern Munich when they doubled up on Salah, relying on Shaw and Victor Lindelof to push him out of harm's way.

Shaw, in particular, ushered Salah away from danger as if he were shooing a kitten towards its litter tray.

When Roberto Firmino's injury forced Juergen Klopp to make a substitution, he left Salah on the right, presumably waiting for his favoured forward to shake off his lethargy and punch a hole in United's defence.

But it never happened. In fact, Salah proved to be more of a hindrance than help, an unthinkable scenario over the Christmas period. Attacking moves often broke down around him.

He finished the game on the bench, the only surprise being that he wasn't substituted earlier to spare further embarrassment.

CONVENTIONAL NO. 9

Klopp may be partially culpable. Earlier in the season, he deployed Salah as a more conventional No. 9 with considerable success, but didn't repeat the trick against United.

Instead, he brought on Daniel Sturridge, rather than Xherdan Shaqiri, and left Salah contained.

Against both United and Bayern, Klopp persisted with a 4-3-3, which ensured that Salah was outnumbered and out of the game. Despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tinkering with United's tactics to deal with injuries, Klopp didn't.

And Salah paid the price.

But Klopp's obvious exasperation with Salah's form in recent interviews probably sums up the thinking around a jittery Anfield.

Superstars get shackled. Tricky forwards get tag-teamed. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi haven't played without a couple of chasing shadows since puberty.

Being kicked by a pair of markers is the sincerest form of flattery and Salah hasn't managed to shake off his admirers, despite possessing the tools to do so.

Klopp's frustration is understandable. Last season, he had the most reliable striking asset in the English Premier League.

Now, he's got a forward who can't score against the top six.

Liverpool's subtle shift from frenzied gegenpressing to a slightly slower, more pragmatic approach hasn't helped, improving their defence but occasionally isolating Salah. He doesn't get the ball as quickly now.

He's not playing ahead of an improvising artist like Philippe Coutinho or a speedster like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain either, which might have affected Salah's confidence.

Or maybe he's just a tad off-form and there'll be a course correction against Watford.

The 26-year-old remains the joint-top EPL scorer - level with Sergio Aguero on 17 goals - and has seven assists. Plus, Liverpool will face only two more opponents in the top six.

Their f ixture run-in looks relatively benign.

But Watford will be no different from United and Bayern in one aspect. They'll double up against the Egyptian, flipping him between left-back and centre-back like a trapped pinball.

Only Salah can produce the time and space that he seemed to find so effortlessly earlier in the season. Another lackadaisical game against Watford will leave even the ebullient Klopp struggling to smile.

The German recognises the incomparable value of his mercurial forward.

Liverpool can't win the title without Salah. But they can't win the title with the Salah who turned up at Old Trafford either.