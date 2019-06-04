Neil Humphreys: What Liverpool must do now

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has to decide if Roberto Firmino (above), who scored only 12 times last season, is good enough to lead the line.

FOR EPL GOLD, FIND A SILVA

Liverpool lost the English Premier League race by a distance of one and 10.

One point on the table and one No. 10 on the pitch, those were the small differences between the Reds and Manchester City.

Bernardo Silva and David Silva both started for City against Liverpool in the EPL "Clasico" that effectively settled the title. In truth, neither particularly excelled, but they were always available, serving as an escape route in a tense contest. They control games.

Liverpool are bristling with game-changers, but not necessarily game-controllers like the Silvas and Kevin de Bruyne.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are phenomenal, attacking automatons with two speed settings - faster and fastest. Liverpool are heavy on nifty virtuosos, but light on conductors.

Ironically, the Reds' most accomplished No. 10 was sold to bankroll the purchases that proved decisive in the Champions League. Philippe Coutinho may not fancy a return, but a midfielder similarly blessed with the ability to operate within tiny gaps might be able to close the tiniest gap of all between Liverpool and City.

SORT OUT FIRMINO DILEMMA

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has an intriguing striking conundrum. Their leading striker isn't at his most effective as a leading striker.

Their wingers outscore their centre-forward and the most reliable finisher of late spends most of his time on the bench. These minor paradoxes all stem from the curious enigma that is Roberto Firmino.

The half-fit Brazilian started in the Champions League final and his contribution was negligible. Last season, he performed a supporting role, with Klopp quick to highlight his commendable industry for a forward.

Firmino chipped in with six EPL assists, but scored only 12 times. Raheem Sterling, Alexandre Lacazette and even Paul Pogba surpassed Firmino in both goals and assists.

The two men either side of Firmino - Salah and Mane - came close to doubling his tally with 22 goals apiece (and Salah made eight assists, too).

Divock Origi's three Champions League goals ensured Liverpool ended up with the trophy, despite his inconsistency. He's tipped to leave, along with Daniel Sturridge, which forces Klopp to ask the toughest questions. In a one-on-one situation, does he back Firmino over Salah, Mane or even Origi? Can Firmino finish as reliably as Sergio Aguero? If Klopp isn't satisfied with his answers, he's got to go shopping.

BUILD A BIGGER BENCH

The Fenway Sports Group deserves credit for backing Klopp's project with steady investment, but the Liverpool owners must also acknowledge the German's miracle of motivation.

A squad with Sturridge, Alberto Moreno, Dejan Lovren and Rhian Brewster on the bench have just won the Champions League. When Man City rolled over Watford to win the title, Danilo, John Stones, Aguero, de Bruyne and Leroy Sane sat among the subs. That's not a list of reserves, but half of a dream XI for almost everyone else.

Klopp pulled off the miracle of Madrid. Now show him the money to build an entire squad worthy of his achievement.

BRING OUT THE AXE

With his white beard, red attire and constant giggling, Klopp is slowly morphing into Santa Claus, impossible to dislike and easy to love.

But Santa Claus must play the Grinch and remember Coutinho. The Brazilian was sold for £142 million (S$246m), allowing the Reds to sign Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker for a combined £131m, which was remarkable business.

There are no Coutinho types loitering around, but Lovren, Sturridge, Moreno, Adam Lallana and maybe even Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri could make way for bigger purchases.

Liverpool's owners have a prudent approach to their Moneyball principles. They'll buy the best as long as the books are balanced. The nicest guy in management needs to start culling.

BRAG ABOUT THE BRAND

Considering the number of columns that have criticised the tacky commercialisation of football, this is going to sound wildly hypocritical. But in marketing meetings, Liverpool should thump their chests more.

The slogan on the trophy bus said it all. This means more. The words hurt every non-Red because they were truthful. In England, only Manchester United could also bring out almost a million people for a trophy parade and only United and Liverpool could bring out millions more around the world.

Without silverware in recent years, Liverpool's owners have been comparatively coy in trumpeting their global brand, but that must change. The Reds' total annual revenues have jumped from £184m in 2011 to £455m for the year ending May 2018; a reward for sensible stewardship. But it's not enough.

With oil-rich nations bankrolling rivals, Liverpool will need every sponsored dollar.

SIGN KLOPP FOR LIFE

He was giddy on the trophy parade. He was possibly even drunk. But no one has held a football club, a city and a global support base in the palm of his hand quite like Klopp. He should be signed for life.

The owners are preparing a deal beyond a contract that still has three years left to run, but they might consider a lifetime option. OK, it's half a joke with a serious underlying message.

There's not a club on the planet that wouldn't want Klopp in the dugout indefinitely (except City, maybe).

Bayern Munich, Juventus, Barcelona and even Real Madrid have all dropped hints, so Liverpool have the chance to worry rivals further with a new long-term extension that reiterates their commitment to their revered manager's long-term project. To stay at the top, get Klopp to sign on the bottom line.