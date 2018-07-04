Neil Humphreys: When Ronaldo met Messi and other rejects
In his weekly humour column, NEIL HUMPHREYS got to sit with the World Cup legends who were sent home early. He met them at the GOAT airport lounge. Here's the transcript from their conversation
Cristiano Ronaldo: This is ridiculous. Everything keeps going around in circles.
Andres Iniesta: Well, that's just the way the Spanish play.
Ronaldo: I'm talking about the delay with the flights. They've been circling for hours without doing anything, without going anywhere.
Iniesta: Now you just sound like a Spanish team talk.
Sergio Ramos: Hello, fellow World Cup rejects. What did I miss? Apart from a couple of Liverpool fans in the duty free shop.
Iniesta: How did you manage that?
Ramos: I pretended they were our midfield against Russia. Invisible.
Iniesta: Hey, who's that crying in the corner?
Ronaldo: Lionel Messi.
Iniesta: Because he's out of the World Cup?
Ronaldo: No, he's got to sit next to Nicolas Otamendi on the plane.
Iniesta: Oh dear.
Ronaldo: Yeah, Otamendi keeps booting balls at the airport staff when they're not looking.
Ramos: Were there any injuries?
Ronaldo: No, of course not, he's Argentinian. He missed the target.
Messi: Hey, I heard that, Cristiano.
Ronaldo: So? Don't cry for me, Argentina. It's not my fault that I have a major international trophy and you don't. What exactly do you have?
Messi: I have a trendy beard.
Ronaldo: You have a ginger beard. The only thing you're going home with is sunburn.
Ramos: Never mind his ginger beard. We've got a real World Cup problem here. Sitting in this departure lounge, right now, are some of the greatest footballers of all time … and Pepe.
Pepe: Oi!
Ramos: Pepe, you're 35 years old. You can't defend any more and you kick people. The only way you could be less popular is if you stole ice cream from toddlers.
Pepe: Yeah, fair point. Although, in my defence, hot fudge sundaes are my favourite and I had no idea that the kid was only four.
Ramos: Just sit in the corner, Pepe, away from the children. Let the grown-ups speak.
Jorge Sampaoli: Finally! I've been waiting for my chance to speak. OK, now pay attention, everyone.
Ramos: I'm sorry. Who are you?
Sampaoli: Who am I? Who am I? I am the proud, respected coach of Argentina. That's who I am. I am Jorge Sampaoli! And I will be heard!
Messi: Er, Jorge?
Sampaoli: Yes, boss?
Messi: Stop talking.
Sampaoli: Yes, boss. Will there be anything else, boss?
Messi: Yes, can you get my pet some snacks? I've chained him in the corner.
Ronaldo: You chained a dog in the corner of the departure lounge?
Messi: It's not a dog. It's Javier Mascherano. He's our pet Argentinian. He'll run for us, fetch the ball for us, bleed for us. He'll doing anything for us.
Ronaldo: Except win football matches.
Messi: Well, no one's perfect.
Ronaldo: Certainly not you. We might be both going home. But I carried my team. I scored almost every goal for Portugal. You didn't do anything of note until it was too late.
Messi: That's easy for you to say. You didn't have to worry about the supreme being, the creator, the heavenly source of all moral authority.
Ronaldo: God?
Messi: No, Diego Maradona.
Ronaldo: I thought so. God told me he wasn't supporting Argentina.
Messi: You've seen God?
Ronaldo: Every morning in the mirror.
Robbie Fowler: Er, hello, did somebody call?
Iniesta: Who are you?
Fowler: I'm Robbie Fowler. In Liverpool, they call me God.
Ramos: You're the God of Liverpool? Look, I didn't mean it, all right? Mo Salah's shoulder was an accident.
Salah: No it wasn't, Ramos! You're a lying, cheating Spanish son of a …
Iniesta: Be still people! Be calm. Let's all take a moment to reflect upon what's really important, like, why the hell is Mo Salah doing here? This is an exclusive lounge for World Cup legends.
Salah: At least I scored for Egypt. Why is Mexico's Javier Hernandez here? He's not a legend. He plays for West Ham. There's no such thing as a West Ham legend.
Ronaldo: I needed someone to carry my luggage and my assistant messed up. I asked for a cute blonde. They gave me Chicharito.
Kylian Mbappe: Oh hello everyone, sorry to interrupt. I'm glad you're all together.
Messi: You can't come in here, Kylian. This is the departure lounge for legendary World Cup failures. You're young. You're French. You're still in the World Cup.
Mbappe: Yeah, I know, but I was wondering if you could all sign this jersey.
Ronaldo: Finally, someone is showing us the kind of respect we deserve.
Mbappe: Absolutely. Please sign the jersey to your biggest fan… My Granddad.
Everyone: We're outta here!
