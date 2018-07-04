Neil Humphreys: When Ronaldo met Messi and other rejects

Cristiano Ronaldo: This is ridiculous. Everything keeps going around in circles.

Andres Iniesta: Well, that's just the way the Spanish play.

Ronaldo: I'm talking about the delay with the flights. They've been circling for hours without doing anything, without going anywhere.

Iniesta: Now you just sound like a Spanish team talk.

Sergio Ramos: Hello, fellow World Cup rejects. What did I miss? Apart from a couple of Liverpool fans in the duty free shop.

Iniesta: How did you manage that?

Ramos: I pretended they were our midfield against Russia. Invisible.

Iniesta: Hey, who's that crying in the corner?

Ronaldo: Lionel Messi.

Iniesta: Because he's out of the World Cup?

Ronaldo: No, he's got to sit next to Nicolas Otamendi on the plane.

Iniesta: Oh dear.

Ronaldo: Yeah, Otamendi keeps booting balls at the airport staff when they're not looking.

Ramos: Were there any injuries?

Ronaldo: No, of course not, he's Argentinian. He missed the target.

Messi: Hey, I heard that, Cristiano.

Ronaldo: So? Don't cry for me, Argentina. It's not my fault that I have a major international trophy and you don't. What exactly do you have?

Messi: I have a trendy beard.

Ronaldo: You have a ginger beard. The only thing you're going home with is sunburn.

Ramos: Never mind his ginger beard. We've got a real World Cup problem here. Sitting in this departure lounge, right now, are some of the greatest footballers of all time … and Pepe.

Pepe: Oi!

Ramos: Pepe, you're 35 years old. You can't defend any more and you kick people. The only way you could be less popular is if you stole ice cream from toddlers.

Pepe: Yeah, fair point. Although, in my defence, hot fudge sundaes are my favourite and I had no idea that the kid was only four.

Ramos: Just sit in the corner, Pepe, away from the children. Let the grown-ups speak.

Jorge Sampaoli: Finally! I've been waiting for my chance to speak. OK, now pay attention, everyone.

Ramos: I'm sorry. Who are you?

Sampaoli: Who am I? Who am I? I am the proud, respected coach of Argentina. That's who I am. I am Jorge Sampaoli! And I will be heard!

Messi: Er, Jorge?

Sampaoli: Yes, boss?

Messi: Stop talking.

Sampaoli: Yes, boss. Will there be anything else, boss?

Messi: Yes, can you get my pet some snacks? I've chained him in the corner.

Ronaldo: You chained a dog in the corner of the departure lounge?

Messi: It's not a dog. It's Javier Mascherano. He's our pet Argentinian. He'll run for us, fetch the ball for us, bleed for us. He'll doing anything for us.

Ronaldo: Except win football matches.

Messi: Well, no one's perfect.

Ronaldo: Certainly not you. We might be both going home. But I carried my team. I scored almost every goal for Portugal. You didn't do anything of note until it was too late.

Messi: That's easy for you to say. You didn't have to worry about the supreme being, the creator, the heavenly source of all moral authority.

Ronaldo: God?

Messi: No, Diego Maradona.

Ronaldo: I thought so. God told me he wasn't supporting Argentina.

Messi: You've seen God?

Ronaldo: Every morning in the mirror.

Robbie Fowler: Er, hello, did somebody call?

Iniesta: Who are you?

Fowler: I'm Robbie Fowler. In Liverpool, they call me God.

Ramos: You're the God of Liverpool? Look, I didn't mean it, all right? Mo Salah's shoulder was an accident.

Salah: No it wasn't, Ramos! You're a lying, cheating Spanish son of a …

Iniesta: Be still people! Be calm. Let's all take a moment to reflect upon what's really important, like, why the hell is Mo Salah doing here? This is an exclusive lounge for World Cup legends.

Salah: At least I scored for Egypt. Why is Mexico's Javier Hernandez here? He's not a legend. He plays for West Ham. There's no such thing as a West Ham legend.

Ronaldo: I needed someone to carry my luggage and my assistant messed up. I asked for a cute blonde. They gave me Chicharito.

Kylian Mbappe: Oh hello everyone, sorry to interrupt. I'm glad you're all together.

Messi: You can't come in here, Kylian. This is the departure lounge for legendary World Cup failures. You're young. You're French. You're still in the World Cup.

Mbappe: Yeah, I know, but I was wondering if you could all sign this jersey.

Ronaldo: Finally, someone is showing us the kind of respect we deserve.

Mbappe: Absolutely. Please sign the jersey to your biggest fan… My Granddad.

Everyone: We're outta here!