Neil Humphreys: When United win, Jose still loses

Ferran Soriano, the then-Barcelona's interim CEO, chose Pep Guardiola (above) to take over the Catalan giants over Jose Mourinho, whom he felt could only win when he generates tension.

The final whistle blows in Turin. Manchester United players punch the air in jubilation. Beaten Italians fall to their knees. The hushed Allianz Stadium sounds like an Italian mortuary.

On the touchline, Jose Mourinho stands alone. He's poised to savour his finest moment as manager of the wayward Red Devils.

And his first instinct is to cup his ear and antagonise the Juventus crowd. He creates anger where they should only be joy.

Even in triumph, a wearying mix of resentment and revenge consumes him.

And that's the downbeat reality for United followers to consider ahead of the Manchester Derby on Monday morning (Singapore time). Pep Guardiola just doesn't behave this way. Nor do most managers at their best. Nor did Sir Alex Ferguson at his very worst.

Today, the usual questions are being asked about Mourinho's hand cupping. Were the actions unsporting? Did he incite the crowd? Or was he merely cherishing United's unlikely 2-1 win at Juventus' fortress?

But these are superficial concerns, like fussing over the window dressing as the house smoulders in the background.

In victory or defeat, Mourinho's default position is outrage or indignation. That's the real problem.

He looks like what he is - a despondent, reclusive man who lives alone in a Manchester hotel suite, 400km away from his family, trying to manage a club still run along the archaic lines of the Fergie era.

Even a Champions League upset can look like a Donald Trump press conference, with the paranoid leader using his platform to shut down dissenting voices and destroy all those enemies who are out to get him.

Because it's all about him, always, every game, win, lose or draw. Paul Scholes said the hand gesture lacked class, but former United striker Dion Dublin's observation was more telling.

Dublin accused Mourinho of stealing the spotlight from his players, but then he often does. There's an ulterior purpose. When he loses, the defeats are about lazy players and incompetent executives. When he wins, the victories are about him.

Indeed, his post-match comments tiptoed towards Trumpian levels of self-congratulatory bluster.

Mourinho had to acknowledge that United had enjoyed famous victories against Juventus before, but he also added that Sir Alex Ferguson had performed his miracle of Turin with a far superior squad than the disorganised rabble that Mourinho had to work with.

At his narcissistic best, Mourinho had elevated his achievement, downplayed Ferguson's work, insulted his players and criticised the board's lack of adventure in the transfer market.

Ironically, it was a fine victory in Italy, rather than a dull loss in the EPL, that highlighted the differences between the two managers who meet in the Manchester Derby.

In contrast, Guardiola's handling of Raheem Sterling's bizarre trip in the box against Shakhtar Donetsk was exemplary.

It wasn't a penalty, he admitted. Sterling could have handled himself better. The referees need support from video replays, he added, and the chat moved on.

In tense situations, Guardiola generally tries to appease where Mourinho seeks to aggravate. He lives beneath the skin of his rivals, a mosquito that thrives on being the itch that no one can quite scratch.

Incidents are often premeditated and manufactured.

Mourinho complained of being abused for 90 minutes in Turin, conveniently overlooking the three fingers he raised at Juventus fans in the first leg.

Three fingers. The Treble. Inter Milan. Hated enemy. Hated manager. He might as well have waved a red flag to an incensed bull.

Animosity fuels him. He's powered by his own hot air and he'll inevitably attempt something similar in the Manchester Derby because he's facing the man who pushes his buttons.

Guardiola reminds Mourinho of the kind of manager he isn't, the kind of manager that beat him to his dream job. Mourinho always coveted the Barcelona post, but the Catalans already knew the man behind the mischief. Ferran Soriano was Barcelona's interim CEO when he rewarded Guardiola with the job that Mourinho desperately wanted.

In Diego Torres' book on Mourinho, The Special One, Soriano said the United manager can only win when he generates tension. Barcelona didn't want that kind of problem, but Mourinho does.

He chooses tension every time. He's programmed himself to annoy others, even in victory, so that a memorable night in Turin ends up being slightly sullied.

It's exhausting and unfair on the Red Devils who actually engineered their late comeback. Most of all, it's a little sad.

Mourinho just doesn't seem a particularly happy man any more. Unlike United's singing supporters in Turin, he can only snarl when he's winning.