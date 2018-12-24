Neil Humphreys: Who’s been naughty or nice in the EPL?

With the festive period upon us, it's a time for giving… English Premier League managers the sack.

No, not that sack, it's time for Santa's sack. He's made a list, he's checked it twice and this is what Santa Claus should give football's finest (and not so finest) tomorrow morning...

AN ABORIGINAL BOOMERANG FOR DAVID LUIZ

No matter how many times Chelsea managers throw the defender away, he keeps coming back.

NICOTINE PATCHES FOR MAURIZIO SARRI

The stress of managing Chelsea makes it impossible for him to quit smoking. So he can stick a nicotine patch over each eye and be spared the horror of watching his strikers miss another sitter.

A SUNBED FOR VIRGIL VAN DIJK

The Liverpool defender is so laidback in matches, he might as well stretch out with a cocktail and a soft toy he can amuse himself with. Romelu Lukaku would do.

A BOX SET OF MR BEAN DVDS FOR PHIL JONES

Not to watch, to rehearse. If TV executives do a reboot, Jones will be the next Mr Bean.

A BOX SET OF PHIL JONES OWN GOALS FOR ROMELU LUKAKU

Someone's got to give the United striker shooting tips.

CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL FOR MAURICIO POCHETTINO

The Tottenham manager will be gratified to learn that he's not the only one working for a boss that spends no money.

However, chairman Daniel Levy may find Ebenezer Scrooge's story confusing. He'll think he's reading an autobiography.

A DVD OF THE WIZARD OF OZ FOR TOTTENHAM'S PLAYERS

Dorothy and her dog Toto have a lot in common with Spurs. None of them can find their way home.

A NANNY FOR MESUT OEZIL

The poor, neglected Arsenal maverick looks lost without sufficient care and attention. He needs a Mary Poppins type to indulge his every whim. He usually prefers his nannies to be old, male and French.

BOX OF TISSUES FOR WOLVES

The promoted side are experiencing giddy heights in the top half of the table. They need something for the nose bleeds.

A NETFLIX STAND-UP SPECIAL FOR PETER CROUCH

In his new autobiography, the striker makes more jokes than he scores goals for Stoke. He already deserves an award for quote of the year. When asked what he would've been had he not been a footballer, he replied … a virgin.

DEFIBRILLATORS FOR HUDDERSFIELD FANS

It's just a precaution. But it's getter harder to remain conscious through Huddersfield games. Once the dozing fans have been resuscitated, the defibrillators could then be used on the players.

A PERSONALISED HOSPITAL BED DELIVERED TO ANDY CARROLL'S HOME

It would just save time. Rumour has it, the injury-prone West Ham striker takes part in team talks from the hospital waiting room, via Skype, just in case.

FREE BEER FOR FULHAM FANS

Southampton gave free beer to season ticket holders before the game against Arsenal to create a better atmosphere.

It worked. The Saints won. Fulham intend to try something similar, but apparently, there isn't enough beer in West London to wake up Craven Cottage.

UEFA'S LIST OF FINANCIAL FAIR PLAY REGULATIONS FOR THE ABU DHABI CITY FOOTBALL GROUP

Just to remind the Manchester City owners what fair play looks like.

A MATCH BALL FOR THE GLAZERS

Just to remind the Manchester United owners what a round ball looks like.

A £5 NOTE FOR RAFA BENITEZ

Just to remind the poor Newcastle manager what it's like to be given money to spend.

A FRAMED POSTER OF A CASH COLLECTION FOR RICHARD SCUDAMORE

Apparently, the outgoing EPL chief executive is down to his last £5 million (S$8.7m).

A JOB IN THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR RAHEEM STERLING

Unlike anyone at the White House, the Manchester City winger knows how to make white racists look ridiculous.

AND FINALLY, SOME DURIANS FOR THOSE RACIST IDIOTS AT CHELSEA

Stamford Bridge is rather like Singapore's famous fruit. Some love it. Some hate it. And occasionally, it stinks.

But there is one obvious difference between a durian and Stamford Bridge.

A durian has got pricks on the outside.

Merry Christmas!