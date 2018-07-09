Neil Humphreys: Why England can be liked again

England (in red) will next face Croatia in the semi-finals on Thursday morning (Singapore time).

Wayne Rooney's rudeness was the last straw. His indifference to those around him was jaw dropping.

For two hours, Brazilian locals had stood under the merciless Manaus sunshine in the hope of a wave, a glimpse or just an acknowledgement of their existence.

They got nothing. Rooney didn't look up from his phone. Nor did most of his teammates. Their hosts, it seemed, were not worthy of eye contact.

And, with that, I was done with the England team.

Watching the Three Lions at Brazil 2014 was frankly embarrassing, like watching English tourists deal with Spanish waiters 40 years ago. There was a distinct lack of charm, diplomacy and worldliness.

Another tournament humiliation and then the Icelandic farce at Euro 2016 felt like the final break-up of a relationship that had wobbled since the 2006 World Cup.

That's when it really started, the struggle to sustain any enthusiasm for the Three Lions circus. In German bars, the Wags (Wives and Girlfriends) tried to out-spend impoverished nations, as if auditioning for a Kardashians reality show.

The English Premier League harvested English superstars, but not a single international trophy among them. The Three Lions got richer and louder, screaming at us from computer game covers and shop store windows, but poorer and quieter at major tournaments.

Ironically, they turned into a sporting version of the Kardashians, famous globally without actually achieving anything globally.

And even the Kardashians never had to put up with John Terry.

Terry, like Rooney, came to represent the last of the white, working-class council estate kids who went from back-street football to the Champions League almost overnight, without the necessary adjustment period, education and refinement.

BLACK PANTHER EFFECT

Inevitably, there was little self-awareness, a disadvantage that hasn't been passed on to Gareth Southgate's footballers.

Indeed, this World Cup has consistently demonstrated what an excellent appointment Southgate has proven to be.

He played in England's last successful tournament at Euro 96, which was also the last tournament where the Three Lions were universally loved before cynicism infected the relationship.

So Southgate understands the intrinsic value of humility, both in terms of dressing room harmony and international support. Indeed he has deliberately nurtured what might be called the Black Panther effect, championing the most ethnically diverse England squad of all time. Eleven out of 23 Lions are not white.

When kids watch England now, they see an accurate representation of the world around them, not to mention an aspirational path to follow.

The Three Lions look like Modern England, not Little England, which still upsets small-minded types who retain their disturbing obsession with Raheem Sterling. As any Manchester City fan will testify, the winger shoots less accurately than a machine gun mounted on a jellyfish. But he was one of England's most dynamic performers against Sweden.

Still, he missed chances and was eviscerated on social media. Harry Kane also missed a chance and was largely anonymous. But the media darling largely escaped criticism. You can join the dots yourself.

Sterling hasn't reacted to the sinister abuse (as Rooney, Terry and their contemporaries occasionally did.) On the contrary, the typical Three Lions response has been one of self-deprecation.

Tweets from Harry Maguire, Jesse Lingard and Kyle Walker have been genuinely funny, a world away from disgruntled Lions screaming abuse at a camera lens.

Of course, it's easy to play silly when you're winning, but this England squad have made commendable efforts to improve their public personas and replicate the warmth of Euro 96.

Every tweet, goofy photo and post-match beer with loved ones is part of Southgate's plan to win hearts and minds.

Unlike his foreign predecessors, he gets England's symbolic position in society. Unlike Roy Hodgson, he understands the Three Lions' delicate relationship with social media.

He wants an England camp for footballers and fans, not a camp for prisoners at war with everyone else. He learned that from Terry Venables at Euro 96.

As a result, Three Lions supporters are basking in the reflected glory, delighted to be associated with a diverse, engaging bunch of humble footballers.

Most of all, they are likeable. It's publicly acceptable to like England again and not just in England either.

Coming home on the MRT after the quarter-final, I sat across from four teenagers singing that song.

They're Singaporean. They weren't even born when the Three Lions song was released in 1996. And yet, they chanted one line over and over again. You know the line. So does the rest of the world, thanks to England's newfound likeability.

Win or lose against Croatia, they have already brought football home. In these polarised times, that is a wonderful achievement in itself.