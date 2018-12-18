Neil Humphreys: Why Mourinho has lost United

Xherdan Shaqiri comes off the bench to score a brace, earning Liverpool a win over arch-rivals Manchester United.

Xherdan Shaqiri has offered the most compelling reason yet for Manchester United to part ways with their manager.

Shaqiri epitomises what Sir Alex Ferguson used to call "a Manchester United player", the kind of impish creator that the Reds Devils always had a soft spot for.

But he's not a Jose Mourinho footballer. Shaqiri types are too flaky and unreliable for the incorrigible pragmatist. The Swiss sorcerer was the reason Liverpool prevailed yesterday morning (Singapore time). He's also a reason why Mourinho will eventually be removed.

As the substitute celebrated his second in Liverpool's emphatic 3-1 victory, the camera cut away to former manager Sir Alex Ferguson and former chief executive David Gill.

That first camera cut was the deepest. Their faces betrayed them, as if unable to make sense of the incomprehensible nonsense before them.

A match involving United indulged a nifty impresario in a red jersey, but he was playing for the opposition.

Ferguson scarcely concealed his rage. This wasn't just a defeat against the oldest enemies or about the unforgivable stats - Liverpool conjured 36 efforts on goal compared to United's six.

This was a loss of identity.

Mourinho's men still bear the same club crest, but little else remains from United's heritage and ethos.

Their manager has lamented a lack of financial resources (untrue) and the absence of spirit among his players (true, but the coach shares responsibility).

But he should really lament Shaqiri's scampering between the lines in a Liverpool jersey - in a game when United's midfield quartet struggled to string two passes together - and acknowledge an unpalatable reality. The 26-year-old is not a player to be found on Mourinho's shopping list. Ever.

The Portuguese veteran has lavished half a billion dollars on safe, established brand names like Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku and hasn't improved them. On the contrary, their careers are stagnating.

Lukaku blundered around like an ox running across whoopee cushions. Pogba never made it off the bench. A colossus for his country, the Frenchman is at serious risk of becoming a has-been under rudderless leadership.

Pogba and Lukaku represent the exorbitant, risk-free signings of a cautious manager wedded to outdated principles and reluctant to gamble on anyone beyond the tried and tested.

Shaqiri stands at the other end of the spectrum. Juergen Klopp pinched him for a ridiculous £13.5 million (S$23m). United presumably spent more money on Pogba's agent.

Shaqiri has "bargain of the season" honours in the bag, but his guile and cunning have now pushed them to giddy heights.

Whether Shaqiri's scene-stealing cameos are enough to sustain a title challenge is neither here nor there.

LEGACY LOST

They're enough to write off United's season and ruthlessly expose a manager out of sync with his own workplace.

Mourinho spoke of Liverpool's "strong team", but the Reds' match-winner is a mercurial playmaker whom Mourinho instinctively views as a weakness, an unreliable cog in a programmed machine. He can't control a man like Shaqiri.

Klopp didn't even try. In fact, he did the opposite. He told Shaqiri to run freely. Swop passes. Expose the space between United's lines. Keep improvising.

Shaqiri's two goals left his boss looking like a tactical genius, but Klopp's real achievement was signing the footballer in the first place. The Swiss wasn't needed at Anfield, but he was wanted nonetheless.

In essence, Shaqiri personifies the contrasting philosophies between Klopp and Mourinho.

Klopp signs him and brings him on to win the game. Mourinho keeps Juan Mata, a superior artist, on the bench until the final five minutes, when the contest was effectively over.

High in the executive seats, Ferguson's disgust showed his understanding of a club's legacy being lost under Mourinho. The Scot always made room for a mercurial virtuoso like Shaqiri.

Some were spectacular (Eric Cantona, Paul Scholes). Some flickered and faded (Lee Sharpe) and some disappointed (Juan Sebastian Veron), but Fergie followed United's long tradition of speculating on the spectacular. Manchester United always made room for mavericks.

Men like Shaqiri used to win United games. Now they come off the bench to beat the Red Devils instead.

In the coming days, critics will inevitably focus on the points gap (United are 19 behind Liverpool) and United's worst league start in 26 years, but Shaqiri's presence did the real damage.

He's indicative of Liverpool's bright future and a poignant reminder of United's glorious past, when they signed footballers like Shaqiri, when they were kings.

Mourinho hasn't just lost his way. He's lost the Manchester United way. In the end, that may prove unforgivable.