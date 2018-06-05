Neil Humphreys: Why World Cup really needs Neymar

Now, the countdown to the World Cup can really begin.

It's not an official countdown, or a corporate countdown, or a countdown brought to you on a poster endorsed by a tournament sponsor.

This is a countdown of the soul. Something has stirred within the football psyche. The upcoming World Cup has found a pulse.

Neymar's stunning solo effort against Croatia on Sunday feels like ground zero. The World Cup is "woke". Its future starts now.

From Russia, there may be love, as long as Neymar is involved.

Everyone associated with the event, from Fifa president Gianni Infantino to the match-day ball boys, should say a little prayer for the Brazilian.

This is the first World Cup to be staged since Fifa's biggest corruption scandal. It's being played in a country embroiled in a number of political, economic and espionage scandals, at a time when age is slowly reeling in the game's golden gods.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are both on the wrong side of 30, over-performing in either an overachieving side (Portugal) or an average one (Argentina).

At 26, Neymar is the right age in the right line-up at the right time. Never mind the vibrant yellow of the Selecao, he should ride into Russia on a white horse, vowing to clean up both the town and the tournament.

The inconvenient truth is this particular World Cup feels like a hard sell, with no obvious favourites, no league of extraordinary gentlemen on the pitch and no real fondness for the host nation.

Russia doesn't come with the jaunty, Oktoberfest feel of Germany, the historical importance of South Africa, or the sense of Brazil's spiritual homecoming. It comes with travel advisories.

After four interminable years of corruption, sackings, police raids, international cynicism and a lack of public trust, Fifa desperately needs this World Cup to be about the football.

And the football needs to be about Neymar.

On first viewing, his goal against Croatia defied description. It was too fast, too dizzying, too confusing.

His movement was a bizarre mishmash of Riverdance, slalom skiing and a young Elvis singing about hound dogs. It was all feet and hips, swivelling and swaying, hypnotising and intoxicating.

TV replays didn't particularly help either. Between him receiving possession and smashing the ball into the net, there are seven, possibly eight, touches. Neymar jabs and caresses the ball, but it never leaves that invisible string tied to his boot.

His disoriented marker spins more times than a White House spokesman. He's out of the equation, out of control. But Neymar is in complete control, every body feint, move and touch are subtle strokes of an instant masterpiece.

The goal arrived in the 69th minute, just 24 minutes after Neymar was introduced in his first game since he fractured a metatarsal in February.

He isn't fully fit. Brazil coach Tite acknowledged that the Paris Saint-Germain forward needs three or four games to hit his stride. Things can only get better, for Neymar, Brazil and the tournament.

Until Neymar's intervention, the low-key friendly had unwittingly offered a microcosm for the World Cup's build-up. It was a bit of a plod, a sense that all concerned were going through the motions.

With Croatia and Brazil both involved in the tournament, they had to hold back. Nothing foolish. Nothing risky. Play safe. Be dull.

But Neymar simply isn't conditioned to think like that. Ironically, his greatest strength polarises public opinion. He's an unchecked free spirit, the Sinatra of the Selecao. He does things his way.

Instead of nursing a fragile foot, he embarked upon a mazy dribble past a humiliated full-back. A single, belligerent kick or foot stomp could've ended Neymar's World Cup before it began.

But Neymar follows a different logic, the anarchic reasoning of a genius. To be injured, he needs to be caught. And no one catches Neymar in full flight.

His goal made for one hell of a trailer, a tantalising glimpse of a forthcoming blockbuster. Every different replay leads to the same, uplifting conclusion.

A half-fit Neymar is capable of this.

Just imagine what a fully-fit Neymar might accomplish in Russia.

And that's the goal's real gift. It's got us imagining, wondering and hoping of greater things to come.

With nine days to go, a star is re-born for the World Cup.

As ever, Neymar's timing is just about perfect.