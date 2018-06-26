Neil Humphreys: Win like Ronaldo or quit, Messi

One guy posts Instagram shots of himself in the gym, revealing those gleaming, bulging body parts. He's constantly testing himself, always defying his age.

The other guy hides in the shadows. He's forever on the brink of retirement, unhappy in the spotlight and reluctant to even show off his natural-born talent.

GROUP D NIGERIA ARGENTINA

That's Sylvester Stallone and Daniel Day-Lewis for you, the Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi of modern cinema.

The lines between Stallone and Ronaldo are almost as blurred as the lines between Stallone and Rocky. They shaped themselves into something greater and won't go quietly into the night.

Retiring is for regular people. They're not going anywhere.

But Messi and Day-Lewis are the tortured artists. Heavy lies the crown of their profound genius. The pressure, the adulation, the endless expectation to deliver their incomparable gifts is all too much.

In the end, Day-Lewis took his Oscars and walked away. Likewise, Messi took his ball and went home. He turned his back on international football after Argentina's Copa America defeat two years ago.

He was brought back into the fold, but has staggered around the World Cup like a punch-drunk pugilist who's returned for one bout too many.

In the case of Messi, however, the flesh is willing, but the mind seems weak.

He doesn't appear ready for Argentina's decisive clash against Nigeria tomorrow morning (Singapore time). He looks isolated and vulnerable.

At Barcelona, he enjoys safety in numbers. The colossal talents that surround him at the Nou Camp offer a safety blanket, one that's missing in the Argentina camp.

Among the Catalans, he's one of the Beatles. He can't suddenly play Elvis for his country, not in the way that Ronaldo can. Ronaldo smiles, snarls and swivels those hips for the cameras. The spotlight is his natural home, his safe place.

Well, Messi no longer has a choice. He needs to pull off a half-decent Elvis impression against Nigeria and play like The King or the Argentinians will leave the building.

He's done it before, in qualifying, scoring a crucial hat-trick against Ecuador to confirm Argentina's safe passage to the World Cup on the final day, but he shrinks on the global stage.

Messi has managed 12 shots - eight more attempts than any other Argentinian - and missed them all (including a penalty).

The shocking footage of him before the Croatia game, head in hands, revealed a broken footballer, a man buried beneath a country's ceaseless demands.

When the Argentinians see Messi, they see Diego Maradona. The problem is when the current No.10 looks in the mirror, he sees only Messi.

The other guy looks more like Maradona, the Rocky wannabe, the muscle man, the one who relishes a superhuman challenge and wouldn't look out of place in The Expendables.

At Euro 2016 and now Russia 2018, Ronaldo has channelled the indefatigable spirit of Maradona in a way that Messi rarely has; inspiring and cajoling inferior teammates to be greater than the sum of their parts.

Messi isn't built that way. So he'll just have to fake it against Nigeria instead.

Luka Modric isn't an extrovert either. He doesn't play for the cameras. He plays for his Croatian teammates, dictating the game's tempo and leading by example.

Harry Kane isn't comfortable in the limelight. Eden Hazard, Toni Kroos and Sadio Mane do not crave a camera lens either, but they are rising to the occasion nonetheless.

Messi is the only one left. The biggest star of them all now looks the smallest. His international career deserves a more fitting epitaph. But only he can write it.

Of course, he can't control everything. Argentina's tactical indiscipline and poor performances have as much to do with coach Jorge Sampaoli being the third coach in a year as they do with Sampaoli being a bit clueless.

In the Iceland draw and the Croatia drubbing, he insisted on reckless counter-pressing with an ageing, one-paced line-up. Messi can't fix that.

What he can do is drop back and demand possession at every opportunity, just like Kroos and Modric. He can terrify the Nigerians with those hypnotic mazy dribbles, just like Hazard.

And when the rare chance falls his way, he must pull the trigger, just like Kane, Mane and Ronaldo.

He needs less artistic brooding of the Day-Lewis kind and more Stallone-like blunt trauma. He'd never admit it. But for one night only, Messi must be more like Ronaldo.

