Neil Humphreys: In the words of Saint Gareth

"Friends, Raheem, countrymen, lend me your ears...

No, I said ears, Dele Alli, not earphones. Take them back. It's the opening line of a famous Shakespeare speech… No, Jamie Vardy, I don't mean Craig Shakespeare.

Yes, I know he was your old Leicester City manager. This was William Shakespeare… Yes, Jamie, William was Craig's older brother. Why don't you go and have a lie down in the corner?

Now, this is the greatest moment of my life. Do you know why? No, it's not because I've got a new waistcoat. No, I don't think I look like a snooker player.

SEMI-FINAL CROATIA ENGLAND

I look like a proud international manager who knows he's just 90 minutes away from emulating English football's finest hour since 1966. No, Ashley Young, it wasn't because Eric Cantona was born in 1966.

This is about ending England's pain. To paraphrase the song you all keep singing, after 52 years of hurt, Jules Rimet is still gleaming. No, Jules Rimet isn't playing for Croatia.

Jules Rimet was French. Yes, I know we're not playing France. Jules Rimet was once Fifa president and had the 1966 trophy named after him. You know, Moore, Hurst and Peters and all that.

No, Jordan Pickford, Moore, Hurst and Peters were not a boy-band. And please stand up for my inspirational team talk, Jordan. Oh, you are standing up. Sorry.

At this point, I'd like to introduce you all, for the first time, to the man who made our journey to the semi-final possible. His name is Harry Kane. Introduce yourselves and try and find him in open play.

What's that, Harry? No, you can't claim goals scored in training as World Cup goals. What do you mean, 'why'? Because you went around Phil Jones to score and that really doesn't count, does it?

But the semi-final will be a unique World Cup experience for each and every one of you. For the very first time, you'll be facing real opponents. Croatia won't be like Sweden, Panama, Tunisia and Belgium's kindergarten kids. The Croats will have proper players who'll tackle you and everything.

What's that Raheem Sterling? You'll put away every chance you get? Of course you will, Raheem. That's why I pick you, son, for the comic relief.

But seriously, gentlemen. You must consider your enemy. They will do everything in their power to make you suffer in the semi-final. But just remember: They are Scotsmen. They cannot hurt you.

The last time Scotland played in a World Cup, every player in British football had a moustache.

In fact, you should all take comfort in knowing that you have the support of every single neutral on the planet, except perhaps a few former colonies who are still angry about the whole empire thing. And maybe a few Remainers who are frustrated at the way Brexit is working out. Oh, and Australians.

If we played a Serial Killers XI, the Aussies would back the serial killers. We know this because we've already played the Serial Killers XI. They were called Colombia.

But back home, you are proving to be a glorious symbol of modern England. When you take to the field, you even look like modern England. No, it's not because you're a multi-cultural team. It's because you've all got tattoos.

We are going to play this semi-final the right way, working together in service of my grand, idealistic plan, i.e. fall over in the box and win a penalty for Kane.

If that doesn't work, knock one in from a set-piece. What? I sound like Sam Allardyce? Don't be ridiculous. I'm younger, smarter and Big Sam never looked this good in a waistcoat.

Now get out there and do what Brexiteers think they are doing for our country. No, guys, I don't mean screw the economy for generations to come. I mean, make England great again.

So come on lads, let's sing the one song that has brought the entire nation together … No, not Don't Cry For Me, Argentina, the other one…

No, not the outdated, offensive one about the Germans and World War II, the other one …

No, not Eng-ger-land, Eng-ger-land, Eng-ger-land, that's not even a song!

OK, forget the song. Just get out there, beat Croatia and I'll be one match away from owning something truly special. A new waistcoat."

