Nemanja Matic extends Manchester United contract to 2023

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has extended his contract at Old Trafford through to June 2023, the English Premier League club said in a statement yesterday.

The 31-year-old, who joined United in 2017, has enjoyed a dramatic improvement in form as the team's enforcer since the January arrival of Portuguese playmaker Bruno Fernandes.

"I am delighted that Nemanja has signed a new contract, I know his experience, professionalism and leadership will be invaluable to this young talented group," United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

"He remains hugely ambitious and determined which will be vital as we look to achieve our aims over the coming years."

Matic said he was looking forward to fresh challenges.

"I am very happy that I will continue to be part of this great club. I still have a lot more to give and achieve in my career and to do that with Manchester United will be a huge honour."