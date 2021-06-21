Never write off the Germans: Graeme Souness

Die Mannschaft reminded the footballing world of the often-repeated adage that you should never write off the Germans, after they recovered from a goal down to beat Portugal 4-2 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Germany came into the Euro 2020 Group F tie in Munich on the ropes after a 1-0 defeat by France, while holders Portugal had beaten Hungary 3-0 in their opener.

The Selecao took the lead on 15 minutes through Cristiano Ronaldo after a counter-attack from a Germany corner.

But then the German blitzkrieg began, as own goals by Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro and strikes by Kai Havertz and the irrepressible Man of the Match Robin Gosens saw Joachim Loew's men turn a 1-0 deficit into a 4-1 lead in 45 minutes.

Diogo Jota got a consolation for Portugal in the 67th minute.

Former Liverpool manager Graeme Souness said on ITV: "You can't write the Germans out of anything. When the pressure is on, they seem to deliver and they delivered today.

"They always have special players... These are fabulous footballers doing it at full speed but they make it look simple."

However, Loew sought to dampen the euphoria, saying: "Nothing of significance has happened, we have only won a game, but now come further challenges which will be just as testing."

Veteran attacker Thomas Mueller added: "We mustn't overdo it and become arrogant, but we can believe in our own quality and allow ourselves to feel a little euphoria."

Former German international Dietmar Hamann, however, accused Ronaldo of arrogance after an impudent no-look backheel flick shortly after he opened the scoring.

He said on RTE: "I just don't get it what he's trying to achieve apart from... yes, showboating, maybe entertaining the crowd - I think in a way, it's disrespectful to the opposition.

"If a German player does this, he'll be told at half-time 'leave this nonsense out, we're here to play a game and we want the best for the team'. You don't even give the opposition the idea of disrespect."

Former Portugal striker Nuno Gomes conceded that Fernando Santos' side were second best against Germany.

He told Uefa's website: "They were not prepared to deny Germany's strengths and they were unable to correct the problem...

"The Germans had more quality and were smarter."

WING WONDERS

With wing-backs Joshua Kimmich and Gosens pressing forward, the Germans had width in attack and looked dangerous.

Besides scoring their fourth with a header, Gosens' effort across goal resulted in their equaliser via Dias. The Atalanta left-back also squared the ball for Havertz to score their third.

Kimmich, who provided the cut-back which Guerreiro turned into his own net, also crossed for Gosens to head in their fourth goal.

Santos shouldered the blame for the loss, saying: "We just tweaked our midfield tactics for the match...

"But it was clear to see that we were always short of an extra man in the midfield and were pushed back. It was my strategy and I'm fully responsible for it."

However, ex-Austrian international Christian Fuchs remains confident about Santos and his charges.

He said on the BBC: "Portugal got out of the group in 2016 without a single win. They are the ultimate tournament team... They will get out, build momentum and they will go very far."