Neville: Rashford is ‘brilliant to watch’

Former Manchester United stalwart Gary Neville called Marcus Rashford "brilliant to watch" after he was named Man of the Match during the Red Devils' 2-0 win over Newcastle United at St James' Park yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 21-year-old's free-kick was spilled by Martin Dubravka, allowing Romelu Lukaku to follow up on the rebound and open the scoring after 64 minutes.

It was Lukaku's first touch after entering the pitch 38 seconds earlier.

He and fellow substitute Alexis Sanchez were also involved in United's second goal as the pair combined with Rashford before the Englishman coolly settled the game with 10 minutes left.

Said Neville on Sky Sports: "Rashford playing up front is fantastic - I love him to bits.

"He's played nearly 150 games at the age of 21 and his potential is enormous.

"It's actually now stepping up beyond potential to where he will be a top-class player.

"People will talk about Romelu Lukaku and how is he getting back in the team - don't worry about that, worry about the kid that's playing that's going to devastate teams.

"He gives them mobility. They just need more energy up front.

"Lukaku has not been at his best. He has earned his chance. He gives them something different and he is a fantastic player.

"He is on the right trajectory to become something really special for Manchester United.

"He was brilliant to watch."

Rashford has now been directly involved in 10 goals in his last nine matches in all competitions for United, racking up five goals and as many assists.

His manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised the 21-year-old's composure in front of goal and suggested he has been studying Cristiano Ronaldo's free-kick technique.

Said United's caretaker boss: "When you're a striker like he is, scores such a great goal like today, calm, composed, just passes it past the goalkeeper.

"But then his free-kicks, that was, of course, the start against Cardiff and then he does it again... He must have been watching Cristiano."

Despite his manager's praise, Rashford believes he has to improve his finishing.

He told Sky Sports: "They were difficult to break down and it took longer than we would have liked. We had to keep working to get three points. I want to improve my finishing."

Former England midfielder Jermaine Jenas, meanwhile, praised Rashford's attitude during a bruising battle with Magpies defender Jamaal Lascelles.

He said on the BBC: "Lascelles really had it on him... he was physical to a point. (But) the beautiful thing about Marcus Rashford is that he doesn't hide. He wants to get on the ball."