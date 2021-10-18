Neville: Shoddy Man United have an imbalanced squad

Manchester United have an imbalanced squad and the team are "scrappy and scruffy" to watch, former defender Gary Neville said after Saturday's 4-2 English Premier League defeat at Leicester City.

United suffered their fourth defeat in their last seven games in all competitions as the Foxes struck late goals at the King Power Stadium.

The result also ended United's 29-game unbeaten away run in the league, raising doubts over their ability to challenge for a first league title since 2013.

Neville told Sky Sports: "There's been some good results and some great individual goals, but the overall performances and the unit in and out of possession have been shoddy.

"It's scrappy and scruffy to watch. When you play a team with a clear organisation and a methodology, you're going to get pulled apart and that's what happened."

United have dropped to fifth in the standings and have 14 points from eight matches.

"Manchester United at this moment in time are imbalanced," Neville added.

"The performances are now getting what they deserve in terms of the results."

United scored first through a lovely strike from outside the box from Mason Greenwood in the 19th minute, but Youri Tielemans responded with an equally impressive equaliser before half-time.

The last 12 minutes produced three goals from the Foxes through Caglar Soyuncu, Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka, punctuated by a strike by Marcus Rashford on his return to action.

Said United midfielder Paul Pogba: "I don't know if it is the mindset of the players. We need to change something. We need to find the mentality and tactics to win."