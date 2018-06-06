New challenges for Spain's old faces

Spain are on a 19-game unbeaten run since coach Julen Lopetegui (hands on his collar) took over the reins.

Of all the major contenders at the World Cup, the Spaniards offer the greatest paradox. The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Like a bride's checklist on her wedding day, Spain will arrive in Russia with something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue.

Their new challenge essentially relies upon old faces.

When Julen Lopetegui replaced Vicente del Bosque after Euro 2016, the then 49-year-old felt like a new broom in a blue suit (yes, he was something blue and new).

An astonishing unbeaten run followed. Lopetegui has yet to experience defeat, winning 13 and drawing six of his 19 games in charge. But his expected line-up in Russia swiftly dispels any sense of a new dawn for La Furia Roja.

Andres Iniesta, Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets will all be in their 30s by the time the next season comes round. At least a couple are pondering international retirement after the World Cup.

Despite the cautious optimism that surrounds Lopetegui's squad, it's either a mild concern - or a testament to the old guard's longevity - that he's so reliant upon veterans.

GROUP B FIXTURES * All in Singapore time June 15: Morocco v Iran, 11pm June 16: Portugal v Spain, 2am June 20: Portugal v Morocco, 8pm June 21: Iran v Spain, 2am June 26: Spain v Morocco, 2am June 26: Iran v Portugal, 2am

Coach: Julen Lopetegui The 51-year-old has just signed a two-year extension to tie him to La Roja until Euro 2020. It's an obvious move considering he's yet to lose a game. He's blended priceless experience with youth and moved away from the possession-based game towards a quicker pressing style. Star players: David de Gea, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Ramos Best World Cup result: Winners in 2010 Performance at last World Cup: Eliminated in the group stages

This isn't the team that Lopetegui built, or even del Bosque for that matter. Luis Aragones established the creative and muscular core that prevailed on continental and global stages from 2008 to 2012.

The possession-based strategy was so uniquely Spanish that it practically lapsed into parody. By 2012, tiki-taka had become shorthand for plodding, interminable football.

The style changed, but much of the personnel hung around, a slight issue for the Spaniards.

They've struggled to replenish stocks with the impressive consistency of Germany and France.

From David de Gea to Iniesta and David Silva out wide, there's a slight whiff of Dad's Army in the camp, particularly up front.

After two years, Lopetegui hasn't entirely settled on a first-choice striker. Diego Costa is likely to get the nod, but Iago Aspas, Rodrigo Moreno and Lucas Vazquez may also feature.

Still, a bad day in the company of de Gea, Ramos, Pique, Busquets, Iniesta, Isco and Silva is a day to remember for most others nations.

With Dani Carvajal and Jordi Alba among the world's finest fullbacks, Lopetegui's "if it ain't broke" philosophy is entirely understandable.

He's borrowed the template from his predecessors, taken on the old guard, added a new pressing style of play and continues to wear the blue suit.

Like a blushing bride, Lopetegui arrives at the World Cup fully prepared.

Hopefully, his players won't run out on him.

