New corruption scandal hits Indonesia

Indonesian football's long-running struggle against corruption has been reignited with authorities promising a new crackdown after a senior official was caught trying to bribe a coach, the latest scandal in a league scarred by mismanagement and deadly hooliganism.

But, dogged by years of match-fixing, violence and corruption rife at all levels of the game, analysts say the Southeast Asian country needs to do more than "lip service" to tackle the endemic problems.

Earlier this month, an executive member of the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) resigned after a popular television talk show broadcast a recording of him offering the coach of Madura a bribe of approximately US$10,000 (S$13,700) to throw a second division game.

Hidayat, who like many Indonesians uses only one name, has been handed a three-year ban from football and fined by a PSSI disciplinary committee.

The PSSI announced the establishment of a special task force to address allegations of match-fixing following the scandal, promising firm action against cheats.

But critics like football analyst Akmal Marhali say there needs to be more than just "lip service" to solve a problem that seems to be out of the grasp of Indonesian authorities.

"Perpetrators feel like they have impunity because there is no law enforcement," he said.

Allegations of match-fixing have swirled around Indonesian football for decades.

Indonesian defender Mursyid Effendi was given a lifetime ban by Fifa after scoring a deliberate own-goal in a Tiger Cup match against Thailand in 1998.

In 2014, several players from both PSS Sleman and PSIS Semarang were banned for life after scoring five deliberate own-goals in the final minutes of the match to avoid a play-off clash.

As if to underline the game's struggle with corruption, former PSSI chairman Nurdin Halid once ran the organisation from his jail cell where he was serving time on unrelated graft charges.

"No more cherry-picking, anyone who breaks the ethical code and integrity of football must be punished," Marhali, who runs football watchdog Save Our Soccer, said.