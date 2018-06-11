New dad Eriksen stars for Denmark
Christian Eriksen celebrated his return to the Denmark national team following the birth of his first child with a goal and an assist as his team beat Mexico 2-0 in their final tune-up match in Copenhagen yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Eriksen rejoined the squad after his son was born last Monday and marked his return to the starting line-up by sending an early shot fizzing just over the bar.
Yussuf Poulsen gave Denmark the lead in the 71st minute after collecting Eriksen's pass before curling home a stunning left-footed shot. Eriksen made it 2-0 three minutes later. - REUTERS
