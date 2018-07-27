New football coach for Japan

Japan named Olympic coach Hajime Moriyasu as their new national football boss yesterday.

The 49-year-old replaces Akira Nishino, who led the Samurai Blue to the last 16 of the World Cup in Russia in his two-month spell as caretaker coach.

Moriyasu, who will also maintain his current assignment as the coach for Japan's Under-21 team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, pledged to bring new blood to the top national side.