New football coach for Japan
Japan named Olympic coach Hajime Moriyasu as their new national football boss yesterday.
The 49-year-old replaces Akira Nishino, who led the Samurai Blue to the last 16 of the World Cup in Russia in his two-month spell as caretaker coach.
Moriyasu, who will also maintain his current assignment as the coach for Japan's Under-21 team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, pledged to bring new blood to the top national side.
Moriyasu was drafted in as an assistant to Nishino ahead of the World Cup. - AFP
