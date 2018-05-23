New Hammers boss Pellegrini: I always attack

Manuel Pellegrini has promised to unleash an attacking revolution at West Ham United after the Chilean was named as the English Premier League club's new manager yesterday.

Former Manchester City boss Pellegrini left his role with Hebei China Fortune over the weekend and flew to London to seal his return to the English top flight on a three-year contract.

"I think that West Ham had a difficult season last season and I hope that next season we are going to play football that will delight the fans," Pellegrini said.