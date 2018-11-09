New-look Club World Cup the answer to Super League: Infantino
Fifa president Gianni Infantino has told AFP that his plans for a new, expanded Club World Cup provide the perfect antidote to any potential threat of a breakaway Super League by elite clubs.
According to documents published in the latest series of Football Leaks allegations, a group of top European clubs has discussed the idea of establishing a closed competition which could replace the Champions League.
The revelations came barely a week after Infantino agreed to delay any decision over his plans for a Club World Cup and a global Nations League, instead setting up a taskforce to study the proposals.
That was reportedly after Uefa delegates threatened to walk out in protest, and yet Infantino hopes his idea will prevail, saying: "It will bring much more money for clubs and for the solidarity (development projects)." - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now