New-look Club World Cup the answer to Super League: Infantino

Nov 09, 2018 06:00 am

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has told AFP that his plans for a new, expanded Club World Cup provide the perfect antidote to any potential threat of a breakaway Super League by elite clubs.

According to documents published in the latest series of Football Leaks allegations, a group of top European clubs has discussed the idea of establishing a closed competition which could replace the Champions League.

The revelations came barely a week after Infantino agreed to delay any decision over his plans for a Club World Cup and a global Nations League, instead setting up a taskforce to study the proposals.

That was reportedly after Uefa delegates threatened to walk out in protest, and yet Infantino hopes his idea will prevail, saying: "It will bring much more money for clubs and for the solidarity (development projects)." - AFP

