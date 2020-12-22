New manager Sam Allardyce urges West Bromwich Albion to show spirit
West Bromwich Albion's new manager Sam Allardyce says he wants his players to reprise the spirit shown in last week's 1-1 draw with Manchester City when they visit champions Liverpool next Monday morning (Singapore time).
The Baggies lost 3-0 to Aston Villa in his first game yesterday morning and are second from bottom in the English Premier League with only seven points from 14 games.
The 66-year-old, who replaced Slaven Bilic, faces a daunting challenge to preserve his managerial record of never being relegated from the EPL.
"An easy one next (Liverpool)," quipped Allardyce.
"We will give it our best shot, no one expected us to battle against Manchester City and I did not see that tonight, we need to find that." - AFP
