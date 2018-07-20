New Spain coach Luis Enrique promises change

Spain's new coach Luis Enrique said yesterday that his tenure in charge of the 2010 world champions would be all about "evolution, not revolution", but the former Barcelona manager also promised plenty of surprises in his first squad.

Famous for their tiki-taka possession-based passing game, Spain struggled at this summer's World Cup having been one of the favourites heading into the tournament.

Their preparations were left in disarray when coach Julen Lopetegui was sacked on the eve of the competition when it emerged he had agreed to join Real Madrid and sporting director Fernando Hierro took charge temporarily.

They recorded just one group-stage win against Iran and were then eliminated by hosts Russia in the last 16.

"There won't be a revolution, rather an evolution. You can evolve a style of play without altering it, as I showed at Barcelona," Enrique said.

"Football is a continuous evolution and we'll look to do just that to the current idea we have. We can play good football, be aggressive, control the ball and hurt our opponents. There are things we need to improve, too."

Enrique also suggested he would pick players on form and style of play, rather than on reputation.