Newcastle-Aston Villa postponed due to Covid-19 cases
Newcastle United’s match at Aston Villa on Friday (Nov 4) has been postponed due to a number of Newcastle players and staff testing positive for Covid-19, the English Premier League club said on Tuesday.
“Several Newcastle United players and staff members are now self-isolating at home after returning positive test results in recent days,” Newcastle said in a statement.
“The club’s Training Centre site has been temporarily closed in order to contain the spread of the virus.”
The Premier League Board had a meeting on Tuesday and confirmed that the game had been postponed. – REUTERS
