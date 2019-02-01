Newcastle break transfer record to sign Almiron

Midfielder Miguel Almiron has joined Newcastle United from Major League Soccer champions Atlanta United,reportedly for a club-record fee, the English Premier League side announced yesterday.

The 24-year-old has penned a 5½-year deal for an undisclosed fee believed to be in the region of £21.5 million (S$38 million), that will keep him at St James' Park until June 2024.

It eclipses the £16 million they paid Real Madrid for England striker Michael Owen in 2005.

"I'm very happy and eager to start and to meet my new teammates," Paraguay playmaker Almiron told NUFC TV.

"The league is very competitive, this is a historic club, and Rafa Benitez himself were the main reasons why I am here now.

"It is a great responsibility, something beautiful for me, and I will try to offer my best."

Newcastle United manager Benitez added: "We were following Miguel Almiron for a while, and we saw a player with some pace in attack, who can play behind the striker.

"We have someone who can score goals and give assists.

"We know that MLS is a different challenge to the Premier League but he has the potential to do what we are expecting, and what we need."

The Magpies have also signed left-back Antonio Barreca on loan from AS Monaco until the end of the season with the option of a permanent deal.

Arsenal inked a similar loan deal with Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez.

Said Gunners boss Unai Emery: "He brings us quality and options in different attacking positions." - AFP, REUTERS

SELECTED DEADLINE DAY DEALS