Newcastle defend well, but we attack better: Guardiola

Manchester City have scored 33 times and conceded just twice in their last eight matches in all competitions.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes his side "attack better" against teams that defend stoutly, like Newcastle United.

Speaking ahead of his side's visit to St James' Park tomorrow morning (Singapore time), Guardiola likened the Magpies to Burnley - whom his side beat 5-0 in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

NEWCASTLE MAN CITY

He said: "Newcastle play similar to Burnley. From our experience with Newcastle, it's always tight and I imagine that will happen tomorrow because they defend really well.

"But I feel we attack better against these defences. We attack more fluently."

In their next nine EPL match days, City will play eight of their matches before league leaders Liverpool, allowing them to add a layer of pressure on the Reds if they consistently rack up three points before Juergen Klopp's side kick off.

But Guardiola downplayed any notion of an advantage, saying: "When we play later, when we play early, the only chance we have is to win the games.

"If we don't, it's almost over. Every game for us is like a final.

"All the teams want to fight for the title, they have to feel the pressure. We have to handle it."

Ominously for City's rivals, Kevin de Bruyne has said he found an "extra gear" for the first time this season against Burnley.

After being a virtual ever-present last season, the Belgian playmaker has had injury-interrupted campaign this time around, starting just two EPL matches.

But he is getting back to peak condition at an opportune time, with City vying for honours on four fronts.

De Bruyne told City's website: "Saturday was the first time I felt really fresh and much sharper.

"The other games I played recently were all right, but I felt I had an extra gear for the first time this season."

Despite City being four points adrift of league leaders Liverpool and having the pressure of being defending champions, John Aldridge believes their status as a "small team" gives them an advantage in the title race.

The former Liverpool striker told The Irish Independent: "The reality is and will always be that expectations at Liverpool will always be very different when compared to Manchester City.

"This has to be an advantage for City and it's an issue that will always be there when one of the biggest names in the game goes up against a small team that has basically got lucky by finding a sugar-daddy investor.

"Even though I appreciate City fans will be offended when we say they are still a small club, that is how everyone outside of their bubble still views them, despite their success in winning a few trophies in recent years.

"They will always be a small club compared to their neighbours Manchester United and compared to Liverpool, with the latter two having decades of success that have allowed them to become sporting giants on the world stage...

"Kids in China are watching Liverpool matches at all hours biting finger nails.

"Bars in America are packed with fans in red shirts watching matches early in the morning, and amid all of this hype, City are quietly going about their work without anyone taking too much notice of them."