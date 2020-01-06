Newcastle hoping to sign a forward

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has made the signing of a forward a priority in the January transfer window after his side were made to pay for missed chances in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Rochdale in the FA Cup third round.

Newcastle took the lead through Miguel Almiron's first-half goal, but were unable to finish off their opponents and substitute Aaron Wilbraham scored a late equaliser for third-tier Rochdale to secure a replay at St James' Park.

When asked if the club would look to address the lack of goals in the transfer window, Bruce said: "Yes. We've had a couple of knock-backs already so we'll keep working away.

"It's very difficult, especially at that end of the pitch, to get something that's going to make you better. I won't just be bringing in players for the sake of it, but we'll see what the next two or three weeks bring."