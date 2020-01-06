Newcastle hoping to sign a forward
Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has made the signing of a forward a priority in the January transfer window after his side were made to pay for missed chances in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Rochdale in the FA Cup third round.
Newcastle took the lead through Miguel Almiron's first-half goal, but were unable to finish off their opponents and substitute Aaron Wilbraham scored a late equaliser for third-tier Rochdale to secure a replay at St James' Park.
When asked if the club would look to address the lack of goals in the transfer window, Bruce said: "Yes. We've had a couple of knock-backs already so we'll keep working away.
"It's very difficult, especially at that end of the pitch, to get something that's going to make you better. I won't just be bringing in players for the sake of it, but we'll see what the next two or three weeks bring."
It was another tough game for Newcastle's record signing Joelinton, who has scored only one goal in 22 outings since arriving from Hoffenheim. - REUTERS
