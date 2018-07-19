Newcastle must 'wheel and deal', says Benitez

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has said the club must "wheel and deal" in the current transfer market as they chase realistic targets ahead of the new English Premier League season.

The Magpies have so far re-signed Kenedy on loan from Chelsea, South Korea captain Ki Sung Yueng on a free transfer after he left Swansea City and Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka for an undisclosed fee from Sparta Prague.

Benitez, who led Newcastle to 10th spot on their return to the top flight last term, said he was doing everything to beef up the squad, but must operate on a tight budget.

"Unfortunately it's what we have to do," Benitez told Sky Sports on Tuesday. "We have to wheel and deal, that is the way for us. And then we try to continue doing the right things.

The Spaniard added that they are not looking to sign just big names, but those who can do a job for the team.