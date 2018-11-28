Newcastle register third successive league win

Newcastle United surged clear of the English Premier League relegation zone, after a Ben Mee own goal and Ciaran Clark's header in the first half helped them to a 2-1 win at struggling Burnley yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Newcastle celebrated a third successive league victory, after failing to win any of their opening 10 fixtures, and moved up to 13th place on 12 points from 13 games.

The Magpies are four points clear of the relegation zone and three points ahead of 17th-placed Burnley, who stretched their winless league streak to six games.

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez praised his team after a solid performance.

"We had an idea of how to play, we knew crosses would come from everywhere, we defended well, our effort and attitude were great," the Spaniard told Sky Sports.