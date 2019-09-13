Newcastle set for another hellish outing at Anfield: Richard Buxton

Mohamed Salah will be hoping to add to his three league goals when Liverpool face Newcastle United tomorrow.

Steve Bruce may have found his dream job at Newcastle United, but Anfield is their personal hell.

The visitors head to Merseyside burdened by a winless run in the English Premier League which now stretches beyond a quarter of a century.

Their manager has fared little better. Bruce previously had the beating of Liverpool on six occasions in their past 20 domestic meetings yet, crucially, he has won just once behind enemy lines in 11 previous visits.

EPL LIVERPOOL NEWCASTLE

Juergen Klopp knows better than to underestimate the Magpies. Since the turn of the year, they have downed Manchester City, scalped Tottenham Hotspur and even gave his own Reds side something of a scare during their EPL title run-in at St James' Park back in May.

However, Newcastle's new manager's bounce will lose its elasticity in a high-noon encounter with the European champions, who can stretch their current lead at the summit to five points.

Prediction: 4-0

MAN UNITED v LEICESTER

(Tomorrow, 10pm)

Dissent joined the ranks of United's cavalcade of chaos during the international break.

From out in the cold, Nemanja Matic fired a warning shot to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: the Red Devils' joint-worst start to a season in 27 years rests with their managerial incumbent.

Resentment may have fuelled the Serb's words, but another home defeat by Leicester City is certain to turn factions of the Old Trafford faithful against the affable Norwegian coach.

The high-flying Foxes will rightly fancy their chances at the Theatre of Dreams, especially with their hosts winning only one game by more than a one-goal margin since March 6.

Prediction: 2-1

TOTTENHAM v CRYSTAL PALACE

(Tomorrow, 10pm)

Normality will make its return to north London after a summer of flux, or at least it should.

Mauricio Pochettino managed to hold on to Christian Eriksen and, similarly, Tottenham were able to retain their managerial architect after the European transfer window closed.

But there is little in the way of formality at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Giovani Lo Celso already ruled out for six weeks with a hip injury while on international duty with Argentina.

Spurs can still hope to repeat April's opening fixture at their new stadium, where they saw off the Eagles in a 2-0 win, especially with Harry Kane back among the goals for England.

Prediction: 3-1

WOLVES v CHELSEA

(Tomorrow, 10pm)

Frank Lampard knows how valuable the Molineux can be for turning around Chelsea's fortunes.

His late strike at Wolves' home seven years ago proved a turning point for the Blues, after failing to win their previous four matches under their erstwhile manager Andre Villas-Boas.

Barely two months later, the Portuguese was out.

But Lampard will be hoping that history does not repeat itself in his own Stamford Bridge reign.

The Blues will travel north still in transition, but also with the prospect of recording back-to-back EPL away wins for the first time since last December.

Prediction: 1-2

NORWICH v MAN CITY

(Sunday, 12.30am)

Bad things tend to come in threes and Norwich City will hope that their luck is about to turn.

The hosts cannot buy a win at the moment, even with a free-scoring Teemu Pukki.

That should be music to City manager Pep Guardiola's ears as they look to close the gap on Liverpool.

Any hopes of the Canaries springing a surprise, as they almost did against Chelsea last month, are ambitious at best.

Expect the visitors to steamroll to yet another victory.

Prediction: 1-4

WATFORD v ARSENAL

(Sunday, 11.30pm)

Unai Emery had more cause for concern than most at Quique Sanchez Flores return to Watford.

The Arsenal manager won just one of his previous seven meetings with his compatriot, who rejoined last season's FA Cup finalists after they parted with Javi Gracia last weekend.

Flores also got the better of the Gunners in an FA Cup quarter-final in 2016.

Prediction: 1-1