Newcastle start new era with 3-2 defeat by Spurs

Newcastle United's new dawn started with a 3-2 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park this morning (Singapore time) in their first game since being taken over by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund last week.

The game had to be interrupted in the first half after a fan suffered a medical emergency in the stands. Newcastle later tweeted that the fan's condition had stabilised and he was being taken to hospital.

NEWCASTLE TOTTENHAM 2 3 (Callum Wilson 2, Eric Dier 89-og) (Tanguy Ndombele 17, Harry Kane 22, Son Heung-min 45+4)

The Magpies went ahead after just two minutes when Callum Wilson headed home.

Spurs equalised 15 minutes later via Tanguy Ndombele before Harry Kane and Son Heung-min added two more first-half goals to send them up to fifth in the standings.

Magpies substitute Jonjo Shelvey was sent off in the 83rd minute before Eric Dier scored an own goal six minutes later, but it was not enough for Newcastle, who slipped to 19th.