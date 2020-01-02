Newcastle United finish with 10 men in 3-0 loss to Leicester City

Leicester City attacker Ayoze Perez came back to haunt his former team yesterday with a goal and an assist for midfielder James Maddison, as the Foxes eased to a 3-0 victory over Newcastle United that cut the gap to runaway English Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The win meant that Brendan Rodgers' second-placed side have 45 points from 21 matches, 10 points behind Liverpool, who have two games in hand and host Sheffield United tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

With Newcastle reduced to 10 men after using up their three substitutions and Fabian Schar unable to play on due to injury, Leicester made it 3-0 through midfielder Hamza Choudhury, who curled in a shot from outside the penalty area three minutes from time.

epl NEWCASTLE UNITED LEICESTER CITY 0 3 (Ayoze Perez 36, James Maddison 39, Hamza Choudhury 87)